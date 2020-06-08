The party made the names of the qualified and accepted candidates public on Monday, June 8 following approval from the National Executive Council (NEC).
The announcement by the General Secretary, John Boadu was preceded by some expression of dissatisfaction by followers of the disqualified aspirants.
READ ALSO: COVID-19: Ghana’s case count is now 9,910; Death toll increases to 48
Mr. Boadu also expressed the party’s dissatisfaction with some of the behaviors of some of the disgruntled parties.
He opined that the NPP will no longer tolerate such “crass behaviour” from its members.
“We will make sure that our rules and regulations, particularly our disciplinary measures are instituted to instill discipline in our party,” he said.
Meanwhile, in announcing the candidates who have qualified to contest the upcoming parliamentary primaries in constituencies where the party has sitting Members of Parliament, it emerged that 51 females made the cut.
In outlining the guidelines for the conduct of the party’s 2020 parliamentary primaries, he said the polls would be conducted in the 168 Constituencies where the NPP has sitting Members of Parliaments (MPs) to elect Parliamentary Candidates for the 2020 General Elections.
READ ALSO: Government breaks telecom monopoly; MTN hardly hit
Below is the full list of female aspirants;
Upper East Region
Tangoba Abayege- Navrongo Central
Upper West Region
-NIL-
Western Region
Adwoa Kwegyiriba- Effia Constituency
Catherine Abelema Afeku- Evalue Ajomoro Gwira Constituency
Barbara Oteng- Prestea Huni Constituency
Janet Edna Nyame- Takoradi Constituency
Western North Region
-NIL-
Ahafo Region
Hon. Freda Prempeh- Tano North Constituency
Ashanti Region
Hon. Mavis Nkansah-Boadu- Afiagya East Constituency
Faustina Araba Boakye- Akrofuom Constituency
Hon. Patricia Appiagyei- Asokwa Constituency
Joyce A.A. Dei- Bosome Constituency
Abena Pokua Amoah-Boaitey- Ejisu Constituency
Ama Pomaa Boateng- Juaben Constituency
Francisca Oteng Mensah- Kwabre East Constituency
Faustina Oppong Sarfo- Obuasi West Constituency
Louise Carol Serwaa Donkor- Old Tafo Constituency
Adelaide Yaa Agyeiwaa Ntim- Nsuta Kwaman Beposo Constituency
Grace Addo- Manso Nkwanta Constituency
Bono Region
Tina Abrefa-Gyan- Wenchi Constituency
Jacqueline Boatemaa Bonsu- Nkoranza North Constituency
Central Region
Cynthia Mamle Morrison- Agona West Constituency
Abena Durowaa Mensah- Assin North Constituency
Mavis Hawa Koomson- Awutu Senya East
Barbara Asher Ayisi- Cape Coast North Constituency
Naana Eyiah- Goma Central Constituency
Eastern Region
Gifty Twum Ampofo- Abuakwa North Constituency
Nana Serwaa Acheampong- Abuakwa North Constituency
Asiamah Adjei Nana Dokua- Akuapem North Constituency
Mercy Adu Gyamfi- Akwatia Constituency
Abena Osei Asare- Atiwaa East Constituency
Ida Adjoa Asiedu- Ayensuano Constituency
Josephine Awuku Ansaa- Ayensuano Constituency
Gifty Klenam- Lower West Akim Constituency
Joyce Opoku Boateng- Nkawkaw Constituency
Afua Kyerewaa Nyantakyi- Nsawam Adoagyiri Constituency
Greater Accra Region
Nana Akua Owusu Afriyieh- Ablekuma North Constituency
Sheila Bartels- Ablekuma North Constituency
Ursula G. Owusu-Ekuful- Ablekuma West Constituency
Freda Agyemang Sarpong- Adentan Constituency
Nana Ama Asafo Boakye- Anyaa Sowutuom Constituency
Edna Patricia Sackey- Anyaa Sowutuom Constituency
Gifty Mensah- Bortianor Ngleshie
Sarah Adwoa Sarfo- Dome Kwabenya Constituency
Elizabeth Afoley Quaye- Krowor Constituency
Comfort Adei Kotey- La Dadekotopon
Dakoa Newman- Okaikwei South Constituency
Tina Gifty Naa Ayeley Mensah- Weija-Gbawe Constituency
North-East Region
Lariba Z. Abudu- Walewale Constituency
Susana Alo Tia- Walewale Constituency
Mahama Alima- Nalerigu/Gambaga Constituency
Northern Region
Hajia Amama Sayibu- Tolon Constituency
Abibatu Shanni Mahama Zakariah- Yendi Constituency
Oti Region
-NIL-
Savannah Region
-NIL-