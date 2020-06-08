The party made the names of the qualified and accepted candidates public on Monday, June 8 following approval from the National Executive Council (NEC).

The announcement by the General Secretary, John Boadu was preceded by some expression of dissatisfaction by followers of the disqualified aspirants.

Mr. Boadu also expressed the party’s dissatisfaction with some of the behaviors of some of the disgruntled parties.

He opined that the NPP will no longer tolerate such “crass behaviour” from its members.

“We will make sure that our rules and regulations, particularly our disciplinary measures are instituted to instill discipline in our party,” he said.

Meanwhile, in announcing the candidates who have qualified to contest the upcoming parliamentary primaries in constituencies where the party has sitting Members of Parliament, it emerged that 51 females made the cut.

In outlining the guidelines for the conduct of the party’s 2020 parliamentary primaries, he said the polls would be conducted in the 168 Constituencies where the NPP has sitting Members of Parliaments (MPs) to elect Parliamentary Candidates for the 2020 General Elections.

Below is the full list of female aspirants;

Upper East Region

Tangoba Abayege- Navrongo Central

Upper West Region

-NIL-

Western Region

Adwoa Kwegyiriba- Effia Constituency

Catherine Abelema Afeku- Evalue Ajomoro Gwira Constituency

Barbara Oteng- Prestea Huni Constituency

Janet Edna Nyame- Takoradi Constituency

Western North Region

-NIL-

Ahafo Region

Hon. Freda Prempeh- Tano North Constituency

Ashanti Region

Hon. Mavis Nkansah-Boadu- Afiagya East Constituency

Faustina Araba Boakye- Akrofuom Constituency

Hon. Patricia Appiagyei- Asokwa Constituency

Joyce A.A. Dei- Bosome Constituency

Abena Pokua Amoah-Boaitey- Ejisu Constituency

Ama Pomaa Boateng- Juaben Constituency

Francisca Oteng Mensah- Kwabre East Constituency

Faustina Oppong Sarfo- Obuasi West Constituency

Louise Carol Serwaa Donkor- Old Tafo Constituency

Adelaide Yaa Agyeiwaa Ntim- Nsuta Kwaman Beposo Constituency

Grace Addo- Manso Nkwanta Constituency

Bono Region

Tina Abrefa-Gyan- Wenchi Constituency

Jacqueline Boatemaa Bonsu- Nkoranza North Constituency

Central Region

Cynthia Mamle Morrison- Agona West Constituency

Abena Durowaa Mensah- Assin North Constituency

Mavis Hawa Koomson- Awutu Senya East

Barbara Asher Ayisi- Cape Coast North Constituency

Naana Eyiah- Goma Central Constituency

Eastern Region

Gifty Twum Ampofo- Abuakwa North Constituency

Nana Serwaa Acheampong- Abuakwa North Constituency

Asiamah Adjei Nana Dokua- Akuapem North Constituency

Mercy Adu Gyamfi- Akwatia Constituency

Abena Osei Asare- Atiwaa East Constituency

Ida Adjoa Asiedu- Ayensuano Constituency

Josephine Awuku Ansaa- Ayensuano Constituency

Gifty Klenam- Lower West Akim Constituency

Joyce Opoku Boateng- Nkawkaw Constituency

Afua Kyerewaa Nyantakyi- Nsawam Adoagyiri Constituency

Greater Accra Region

Nana Akua Owusu Afriyieh- Ablekuma North Constituency

Sheila Bartels- Ablekuma North Constituency

Ursula G. Owusu-Ekuful- Ablekuma West Constituency

Freda Agyemang Sarpong- Adentan Constituency

Nana Ama Asafo Boakye- Anyaa Sowutuom Constituency

Edna Patricia Sackey- Anyaa Sowutuom Constituency

Gifty Mensah- Bortianor Ngleshie

Sarah Adwoa Sarfo- Dome Kwabenya Constituency

Elizabeth Afoley Quaye- Krowor Constituency

Comfort Adei Kotey- La Dadekotopon

Dakoa Newman- Okaikwei South Constituency

Tina Gifty Naa Ayeley Mensah- Weija-Gbawe Constituency

North-East Region

Lariba Z. Abudu- Walewale Constituency

Susana Alo Tia- Walewale Constituency

Mahama Alima- Nalerigu/Gambaga Constituency

Northern Region

Hajia Amama Sayibu- Tolon Constituency

Abibatu Shanni Mahama Zakariah- Yendi Constituency

Oti Region

-NIL-

Savannah Region

-NIL-