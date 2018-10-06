Pulse.com.gh logo
Mahama, Akamba blasted for inciting students against free SHS


A statement signed the National Youth Organiser of the NPP, Henry Nana Boakye, said the conduct of Mahama and Akamba were "irresponsible, repulsive, reckless and unpatriotic act."

play Joshua Akamba, deputy national organiser, NDC

The youth wing of the governing New Patriotic Party has blasted former President John Mahama and Joshua Akamba for inciting Senior High School (SHS) students against the free SHS policy.

This was after viewing videos circulating on social media which show the former president, who is aspiring to lead the National Democratic Congress (NDC) into the 2020 polls, and Akamba, an aspiring National Organiser of the NDC, inciting students in various SHSs against Government’s free SHS policy.

READ MORE: Police to grill NDC activist over Joshua Akamba's video with SHS students

A statement signed the National Youth Organiser of the NPP, Henry Nana Boakye, said the conduct of Mahama and Akamba were "irresponsible, repulsive, reckless and unpatriotic act."

The statement also noted that charged political comments of the two "clearly flies in the face of the Ghana Education Service regulations that forbid active partisan politics on the campuses of Pre-Tertiary Education Schools."

"The NPP National Youth Wing, therefore, unreservedly condemns the unfortunate conduct of Messrs Mahama and Akamba and call on all well meaning Ghanaians to also speak against the vicious ploy by the NDC and its assigns to scuttle the Free SHS Policy," the statement said.

One of the videos seen by Pulse.com.gh captures Mr Akamaba telling students of Tempane Senior High School in the Upper East Region that president Nana Akufo-Addo and the government must be blamed for bed bug attacks in their school.

READ MORE: John Mahama tasks Special Prosecutor to investigate corruption in current gov't

He made the students show their bedbug bite scars to the cameras, promising them their headache will be over by 2020 if they vote out the NPP.

He is also seen encouraging the students to reject President Akufo-Addo as he is the cause of their predicament.

"Shame on Akufo-Addo," he led the students to chant.

