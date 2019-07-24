He challenged the National Democratic Congress (NDC) to provide evidence of any policy implemented which boosted the agricultural sector.

“I want to hear from them what they are going to say to this challenge: we’re challenging them to come and tell us what they have done that has boosted agricultural production, cocoa production in Ghana.

“I can tell you the answer in advance; its zero, zero, that’s the answer,” Akufo-Addo said at a durbar held in Daboase, as part of his two-day tour of the Western Region.

The President’s comments were in response to claims by John Mahama that the NPP government has overseen a decline in cocoa production.

Mahama, addressing cocoa farmers of Enchi in the Aowin Constituency of the Western North Region, slammed the Akufo-Addo government over what he described as the “wicked” manner it is treating cocoa farmers.

The NDC flagbearer said the current government is acting rather cold by halting the supply of free fertilisers to cocoa farmers.

According to him, it is sheer wickedness to allow the fertilisers to expire and dispose them of, instead giving them out for free.

“I feel very sad for our cocoa farmers. We had good plans and started implementing good policies for the cocoa sector,” Mahama said.

However, Nana Addo refuted the claims, insisting cocoa production under the Mahama administration declined from 1 million tonnes to 700,000 tonnes.

He accused the erstwhile NDC government of failing to sustain the gains chalked by the Kufuor administration in cocoa production.