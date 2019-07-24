This is according to the Auditor-General’s 2018 report on the Public Accounts of Ghana (PAG).

The report, which was published on Monday, 22 July 2019, captured accounts on the Ministries, Departments and Agencies (MDAs).

“GRA could not account for a total of 1,719 vehicles auctioned between 2015 and 2017,” the AG’s report said.

“Our reconciliation of Commercial Industrial Bulletin (CIB) and payment of auction and allocation of vehicles per the GCNet system for the period reviewed disclosed that out of 2,388 sampled gazetted vehicles, 1,719 vehicles with an estimated total value of GHS25,500,000 were not accounted for, while the remaining 669 vehicles were disposed of at GHS8,894,187 per the GCNet impromptu system.”

The AG, in its review, said it is unable to verify the procedure used in auctioning the remaining 669 vehicles for a sum of GH¢8,894,187.

The report said the GRA failed to provide relevant documents such as the Reserve Price list, Auction Sales Reports and Internal Audit Reports on the aforementioned auctions.

“…supporting the revenue of GHS8,894,187 in connection with the 669 vehicles auctioned, the GRA failed to provide us with the relevant documents such as the Reserve Price list, Auction Sales Reports and Internal Audit Reports. As a result, we were unable to ascertain the reliability and appropriateness of the auction procedures followed in realising the revenue reported.”

The Schedule Officer, Kwasi Asante, is quoted as explaining the development: “Some of the unaccounted-for vehicles were given to their owners as first offer since higher revenue would be generated than when auctioned and also some of the chassis numbers gazetted were wrongly captured.”

“Notwithstanding this assertion, Mr Asante could not provide us with the list of beneficiaries, and, as a result, we were unable to authenticate the appropriateness of the disposal of the 1,719 vehicles,” the report added.

Meanwhile, the AG wants management to exercise strong oversight on the operations, especially of the Auction Unit in order to ensure the promotion of transparency and accountability.

The AG has also requested to be furnished with the underlying records including the Auctioneer’s Reports, Internal Audit Reports and Reserve Price list on the auctioned vehicles.