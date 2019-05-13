High profile politicians to be prosecuted by Martin Amidu includes former President John Mahama and government appointees under president Nana Addo Dankwa Akufo-Addo such as Board Chair of the Ghana National Petroleum Company and National Chairman of the New Patriotic Party (NPP) Freddie Blay.

Mahama Ayariga, the Member of Parliament for Bawku Central, Frances Essiam, former Chief Executive Officer of the Ghana Cylinder Manufacturing Company, the wife of of the Member of Parliament for Assin Central as well as Chief Executive Officer of the National Forestry Commission, Kwadwo Owusu Afriyie are in the list of appointees to be prosecuted.

Others are, Haruna Iddrisu, former Minister of Employment and Labour Relations and MP for Tamale South, Emmanuel Armah-Kofi Buah, former Petroleum Minister and MP for Ellembelle, Comfort Doyoe Ghansah will all be investigated by Amidu for taking double salaries under the erstwhile Mahama administration.

There is a provision that requires the office to make public to Ghanaians the list of cases brought before it.

The Office of the Special Prosecutor was established in November 2017 with a specific mandate to oversee cases of corruption, involving public officers and individuals in the private sector.

Many Ghanaians were upbeat following the appointment of Amidu as the country's first-ever Special Prosecutor.

Here's the full list of appointees Martin Amidu intends to prosecute: