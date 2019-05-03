According to him, the office should publish list of 'corrupt' cases it has prosecuted and go public on the progress of work on cases so far.

He said "I am aware that the Special Prosecutor wants to establish an institution…a solid institution that will stand the test of time."

In an interview on Accra-based Starr FM, Yaw Buabeng Asamoah who doubles as the Communications Director of the NPP bemoaned how the inaction at the office of the special prosecutor is affecting public confidence in the government to fight corruption.

He added: "but, I think that office should also be aware that there's a certain public impatience about seeing something done."

The Special Prosecutor, a creation of the NPP government is to make the fight against political corruption a non-partisan one.

Many Ghanaians were upbeat following the appointment of Amidu as the country's first-ever Special Prosecutor after 12 months of its establishment.

Yaw Buabeng said he was also impressed with Amidu's commitment to use plea-bargain.

"I can urge him to demonstrate some readiness, maybe some low hanging fruits, make some pronouncements. I think some sort of status report at this stage may help us," he added.