Mahama has nothing new to offer you – Mac Manu cautions Ghanaians

Speaking to Asaase News, the 2020 campaign manager of President Akufo-Addo, said the former president’s record in government is nothing to write home about.

“Mahama is not bringing anything new into the elections. We know how he ran the affairs of this country when he had the opportunity.”

ADVERTISEMENT

“His record is nothing to write home about. So, nobody is scared of Mahama at all. If we get the economy right, and I believe we will get it right, then Mahama is no force,” Manu said.

Mac Manu was reacting to a speech by former president Mahama during the official launch of his campaign at the University of Health and Allied Sciences in Ho on Thursday (2 March).

Speaking at the official launch of his campaign, former president Mahama said he is ready to serve once again and will be the kind of president Ghanaians are yearning for amidst the current economic challenge.

Mahama said: “Over the last four to five years, I have continued to study our problems, listened to every one of you, and experts and I can say with full confidence that I have learnt a lot.”

ADVERTISEMENT

Pulse Ghana

“And I am ready and able to be the kind of president that Ghanaians are looking for,” Mahama said. “In our present situation, it is no longer sufficient to sit on the sidelines to offer suggestions, which are most often ignored.”