Mahama is the right man to save Ghana from economic mess — Prof Opoku-Agyemang

Kojo Emmanuel

The running mate of the National Democratic Congress (NDC), Prof Jane Naana Opoku-Agyemang has stated that the flagbearer of her party, John Dramani Mahama, is the right person to lead the country at this critical moment.

John Mahama with Prof Jane Naana Opoku Agyemang
John Mahama with Prof Jane Naana Opoku Agyemang

Addressing supporters of the NDC at Twifo Praso as part of her campaign tour of the Central Region on Tuesday, August 7, 2024, Prof Opoku-Agyemang said the government has plunged the the country into economic quagmire, with no hope in sight.

She said Ghana cannot continue on such a downward spiral and it is imperative that the right leader is elected to lead the country out of its current difficult state.

Prof Jane Naana Opoku-Agyemang
Prof Jane Naana Opoku-Agyemang

Prof. Opoku-Agyemang said Mahama, having served the country before, is the right person with the needed experience to salvage Ghana from the current economic hardship.

She pointed out that Mahama has the people of Ghana at heart, that is why he is proposing policies like the 24-hour economy, Women Development Bank, National Apprenticeship programme and the Big Push, among many others.

Prof Jane Naana Opoku-Agyemang
Prof Jane Naana Opoku-Agyemang



The NDC running mate added that Mahama has done it before and will even do more to cushion Ghanaians when elected.

Prof Opoku-Agyemang, therefore, appealed to the electorates to vote massively for the NDC in the upcoming December 7 general elections.

Kojo Emmanuel

