Mahama is the right man to save Ghana from economic mess — Prof Opoku-Agyemang

She said Ghana cannot continue on such a downward spiral and it is imperative that the right leader is elected to lead the country out of its current difficult state.

Pulse Ghana

Prof. Opoku-Agyemang said Mahama, having served the country before, is the right person with the needed experience to salvage Ghana from the current economic hardship.

ADVERTISEMENT

She pointed out that Mahama has the people of Ghana at heart, that is why he is proposing policies like the 24-hour economy, Women Development Bank, National Apprenticeship programme and the Big Push, among many others.

Pulse Ghana





Mahama, she said, has a good heart and has respect for all Ghanaians, especially women.

The NDC running mate added that Mahama has done it before and will even do more to cushion Ghanaians when elected.

ADVERTISEMENT