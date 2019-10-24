The former President said his experiences will help him devise practical strategies which would give hope to the millions of Ghanaians.

He said he has “been there before, I’ve experienced it, I’ve learnt useful lessons, I’ve reviewed issues and events.”

Mahama was speaking at the inauguration of the NDC’s manifesto committee in Accra on Wednesday.

John Mahama

“I’m coming back to you together with my party, the NDC, with what will be a practicable strategy for laying a solid foundation for the transformation of our country,” he stated.

“We are coming to give you hope and address your concerns and challenges because we feel your suffering and we believe in opportunity for all, not just a few as we are witnessing today.”

The NDC flagbearer further accused the Akufo-Addo administration of superintending upon unprecedented corruption and overseeing a family-and-friends governance

He assured that the NDC will address the economic challenges being faced by Ghanaians, if the party is voted back into power.

The NDC on Wednesday commissioned a 21-member manifesto committee, chaired by Professor K. Danso Boafo.