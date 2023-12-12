My fight against corruption will cut across past and present officials — Mahama

John Mahama in a statement to mark this year's World Anti-Corruption Day, which was observed over the weekend, said "As I reiterated on Thursday at the Ghana CEO Network Business Coalition, my administration would wage a strong fight against corruption to save money for reinvestment in the economy."

According to him, "The sword of my fight against corruption will cut across—against past government officials, officials of the incumbent administration, civil and public servants, businesses, government suppliers, etc.—if they fall foul of the law."

Corruption, he said is a canker that eats away at society.

"I am steadfast and resolute in my determination to fight corruption at all levels. Today is another opportunity to reaffirm my commitment to fighting and tackling corruption head-on. I believe in transparency, accountability, and good governance.