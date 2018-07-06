Pulse.com.gh logo
Martin Amidu to investigate Freddie Blay over purchase of 275 cars


Freddie Blay will be investigated by the office of the Special Prosecutor to ascertain where he got the money to finance the purchase of the vehicles.

Special Prosecutor, Martin Amidu play

Acting National Chairman of the ruling New Patriotic Party (NPP), Freddie Blay, is being investigated by Special Prosecutor, Martin Amidu, over the source of his funding for the 275 buses he intends to purchase for all 275 constituencies.

Mr. Blay is contesting to be elected as the substantive National Chairman of the NPP and, as part of his campaign promises, intends to purchase mini buses for all of the party’s constituencies.

In fact, he has already taken delivery of the first batch of 100 mini buses after they arrived at the Port on Wednesday.

Freddie Blay is seeking election as the NPP's National Chairman play

He is also reported to have made a down payment of 3 million dollars, which constitutes 30% of the total cost of 11.4 million dollars for the 275 cars.

However, it has emerged that Mr. Blay will be investigated by the office of the Special Prosecutor to ascertain where he got the money to finance the purchase of the vehicles.

Accra-based Citi FM reports that Martin Amidu will go ahead with the investigations whether or not Mr. Blay wins this Saturday’s election.

Sources close to the office of the Special Prosecutor said Mr. Blay is a public officer as a Board Chairman of the Ghana National Petroleum Corporation (GNPC), and also as a national officer of the governing party with influence, hence he falls under the Criminal offences Act (1960) Act 29, and must therefore be questioned on his source of funding.

Martin Amidu to investigate Freddie Blay over purchase of 275 cars play

Meanwhile, Stephen Ntim, also a contender for the NPP National Chairmanship position, has accused Mr. Blay of vote buying with his decision to purchase mini buses for all constituencies.

According to him, such a gesture proves that Mr. Blay does not really love the party but is only providing the buses because of the upcoming elections.

“If you are really in love with your party or any organization that you belong to, you don’t wait till a situation arises where you need favour from the people before you say I’m giving you a bus. If you do that, it amounts to vote-buying. Why is it that during the 2016 campaign he didn’t bring 275 pickups, not even buses, but wait for the time when you say ‘vote for me and get these buses’. That amounts to vote-buying,” Mr. Ntim said.

“Please accept anything that is offered to you, but do not allow those considerations to influence your decision to vote for Ntim.”

The NPP will hold its national delegate’s congress in Koforidua on Saturday, July , 2018.

