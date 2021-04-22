Meet the 10 female appointees on Nana Addo's deputy ministerial list

The President submitted the names of the nominees to Speaker of Parliament, Alban Bagbin, on Wednesday, April 21, 2021.
President Nana Addo Dankwa Akufo-Addo has nominated 39 persons for appointment as Deputy Ministers in his government.
The President submitted the names of the nominees to Speaker of Parliament, Alban Bagbin, on Wednesday, April 21, 2021.
A statement from the Presidency urged Parliament to be bi-partisan and expedite the approval of the nominees.
He has appointed some females to serve as deputies in his second term.
Three of the nominees, Abena Osei-Asare (Finance) and Tina Gifty Naa Ayele Mensah (Health), and Gifty Twum Ampofo have maintained their portfolios from the president's first term.
Pulse.com.gh lists the deputy female appointees in Nana Addo's second term of government.
