RADP / Pulse Ghana  >  news  >  politics

Meet the 10 female appointees on Nana Addo's deputy ministerial list

Authors:

Kojo Emmanuel

President Nana Addo Dankwa Akufo-Addo has nominated 39 persons for appointment as Deputy Ministers in his government.

Nana Addo

Pulse Ghana

The President submitted the names of the nominees to Speaker of Parliament, Alban Bagbin, on Wednesday, April 21, 2021.

Recommended articles

A statement from the Presidency urged Parliament to be bi-partisan and expedite the approval of the nominees.

He has appointed some females to serve as deputies in his second term.

Three of the nominees, Abena Osei-Asare (Finance) and Tina Gifty Naa Ayele Mensah (Health), and Gifty Twum Ampofo have maintained their portfolios from the president's first term.

Pulse.com.gh lists the deputy female appointees in Nana Addo's second term of government.

Abena Osei-Asare Deputy Minister-designate of Finance
Abena Osei-Asare Deputy Minister-designate of Finance Pulse Ghana
Diana Asona Dapaah, Deputy Justice Minister-designate
Diana Asona Dapaah, Deputy Justice Minister-designate Pulse Ghana
Fatimatu Abubakar, Deputy Information Minister-designate
Fatimatu Abubakar, Deputy Information Minister-designate Pulse Ghana
Ama Pomaa Boateng, Deputy Communications Minister-designate
Ama Pomaa Boateng, Deputy Communications Minister-designate Pulse Ghana
Gifty Ampofo Twum Deputy Education Minister-designate
Gifty Ampofo Twum Deputy Education Minister-designate Pulse Ghana
Lariba Zuweira Abudu, Deputy Gender, Children and Social Protection Minister-designate
Lariba Zuweira Abudu, Deputy Gender, Children and Social Protection Minister-designate Pulse Ghana
Mavis Nkansah Boadu, Deputy Roads and Highways Minister-designate
Mavis Nkansah Boadu, Deputy Roads and Highways Minister-designate Pulse Ghana
Naana Eyiah Quansah, Deputy Interior Minister-designate
Naana Eyiah Quansah, Deputy Interior Minister-designate Pulse Ghana
Nana Ama Dokua Adjei, Deputy Trade and Industry Minister-designate
Nana Ama Dokua Adjei, Deputy Trade and Industry Minister-designate Pulse Ghana
Tina Gifty Naa Ayele Mensah, Deputy Health Minister-designate
Tina Gifty Naa Ayele Mensah, Deputy Health Minister-designate Pulse Ghana

Authors:

Kojo Emmanuel

JOIN OUR PULSE COMMUNITY!

Eyewitness? Submit your stories now via social or:

Email: eyewitness@pulse.com.gh

Trending

4 natural ways to get soft palms

4 natural ways to get soft palms

7 important rules of friends-with-benefits relationships

7 important rules of friends-with-benefits relationships [FWB Rules]

This is how your age affects your relationship

This is how your age affects the happiness in your relationship [Credit - Shutterstock]

Let’s face it: Is cheating always the fault of the cheater?

Let’s face it: Is cheating always the fault of the cheater? [Credit: LovePanky]