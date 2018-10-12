Minority accuse Akufo-Addo of ‘stealing’ Mahama’s glory

news

The Minority in Parliament has accused the ruling New Patriotic Party (NPP) government of unduly claiming credit for feats that were chalked by the erstwhile John Mahama administration.

Most NPP communicators have touted President Akufo-Addo as a man who has transformed Ghana’s energy sector since assuming office.

READ ALSO: Campaign Promises: Nana Addo's $1m per constituency promise missing? - Mahama

This, the Minority disagrees, and holds that the past NDC administration led by Mahama made giant strides in the sector before handing over power.

To this end, a Ranking Member of the Mines and Energy Committee, Adam Mutawakilu, has accused the NPP of “stealing” Mahama’s glory.

According to him, it is only fair that the Nana Addo government acknowledges the efforts of his predecessor.

“So, if someone has put the infrastructure in place and you come to connect it and inaugurate it, it is proper for you to acknowledge that someone has done so much work to a certain stage and you came and completed it,” Mr. Mutawakilu remarked.

The Damango MP said the actions of the NPP is in sharp contrast to what the erstwhile NDC government exhibited whiles in power.

READ ALSO: Allegations: Mahama denies diverting Pwalugu dam funds

He cited Mahama’s invitation of ex-president John Agyekum Kufuor during the inauguration of the Bui Dam, a project started by the latter, as a good example for the NPP to follow.

He added that when the late former president John Evans Atta Mills was inaugurating the George Walker Bush N1 Highway, he also invited former President Kufuor to show recognition and appreciation to him for starting the project.

Mr. Mutawakilu, therefore, believes the President Akufo-Addo and the NPP must begin to give credit where it is due, rather than downplaying the efforts of the previous government.