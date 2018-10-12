Pulse.com.gh logo
Go
Facebook
Twitter
Instagram
Youtube
Home > News > Politics >

Minority accuse Akufo-Addo of ‘stealing’ Mahama’s glory


Politics Minority accuse Akufo-Addo of ‘stealing’ Mahama’s glory

The Minority believe it is only fair that the Nana Addo government acknowledges the efforts of his predecessor.

  • Published: , Refreshed:
play

The Minority in Parliament has accused the ruling New Patriotic Party (NPP) government of unduly claiming credit for feats that were chalked by the erstwhile John Mahama administration.

Most NPP communicators have touted President Akufo-Addo as a man who has transformed Ghana’s energy sector since assuming office.

READ ALSO:  Campaign Promises: Nana Addo's $1m per constituency promise missing? - Mahama

This, the Minority disagrees, and holds that the past NDC administration led by Mahama made giant strides in the sector before handing over power.

To this end, a Ranking Member of the Mines and Energy Committee, Adam Mutawakilu, has accused the NPP of “stealing” Mahama’s glory.

MP for Damango, Adam Mutawakilu play

MP for Damango, Adam Mutawakilu

 

According to him, it is only fair that the Nana Addo government acknowledges the efforts of his predecessor.

“So, if someone has put the infrastructure in place and you come to connect it and inaugurate it, it is proper for you to acknowledge that someone has done so much work to a certain stage and you came and completed it,” Mr. Mutawakilu remarked.

The Damango MP said the actions of the NPP is in sharp contrast to what the erstwhile NDC government exhibited whiles in power.

READ ALSO:  Allegations: Mahama denies diverting Pwalugu dam funds

He cited Mahama’s invitation of ex-president John Agyekum Kufuor during the inauguration of the Bui Dam, a project started by the latter, as a good example for the NPP to follow.

He added that when the late former president John Evans Atta Mills was inaugurating the George Walker Bush N1 Highway, he also invited former President Kufuor to show recognition and appreciation to him for starting the project.

Mr. Mutawakilu, therefore, believes the President Akufo-Addo and the NPP must begin to give credit where it is due, rather than downplaying the efforts of the previous government.

Do you ever witness news or have a story that should be featured on Pulse Ghana?
Submit your stories, pictures and videos to us now via WhatsApp: +233507713497, Social Media @pulseghana: #PulseEyewitness & DM or Email: eyewitness@pulse.com.gh.

Recommended Articles

Goosie Tanoh begins nationwide campaign Goosie Tanoh begins nationwide campaign
NDC Flagbearer Race: 5 NDC aspirants plan to merge against Mahama NDC Flagbearer Race 5 NDC aspirants plan to merge against Mahama
Gargantuan Delegation: ‘Samira competing her husband; wants 20 people for WHO confab’ Gargantuan Delegation ‘Samira competing her husband; wants 20 people for WHO confab’
Vigilantes: Jail Delta Force members and throw keys into the sea - Kweku Baako Vigilantes Jail Delta Force members and throw keys into the sea - Kweku Baako
Allegations: Mahama denies diverting Pwalugu dam funds Allegations Mahama denies diverting Pwalugu dam funds
Gargantuan Delegation: Bawumia's UNCTAD delegation was 16, not 21 - Aide clarifies Gargantuan Delegation Bawumia's UNCTAD delegation was 16, not 21 - Aide clarifies

Recommended Videos

Politic: ‘NDC will be given another chance in 2020’ – Mahama Politic ‘NDC will be given another chance in 2020’ – Mahama
Dr Mahamudu Bawumia: 'I hear incompetent Mahama wants a come back to do more damage' Dr Mahamudu Bawumia 'I hear incompetent Mahama wants a come back to do more damage'
Politics: There will be massive infrastructural devt next year - Bawumia Politics There will be massive infrastructural devt next year - Bawumia



Top Articles

1 Murder Of Judges Rawlings breaks silence on ‘Who Killed the Judges?’...bullet
2 Public Purse Bawumia sends 20 of his staff to UN conferencebullet
3 Vigilantes Police arrest 2 Delta Force members for attacking Ministerbullet
4 Battle Lines ‘Go dirty and I'll reply you squarely’ – Mahama warns...bullet
5 Prophecy Killer port charges will send NPP to opposition - Ken...bullet
6 Legal Suit Kofi Portuphy in hot waters for keeping state vehiclesbullet
7 Video Watch how Delta Force nearly lynched NPP MP over...bullet
8 Governance Okudzeto asks if foreign travel ban on...bullet
9 Delta Force Attack NPP can't disband vigilante groups -...bullet
10 Allegations Mahama denies diverting Pwalugu dam fundsbullet

Top Videos

1 2020 Polls I will walk NPP out in 2020 - Kennedy Agyapongbullet
2 State Visit Mahama holds discussions with Dubai rulerbullet
3 Anas Exposé Kennedy Agyapong attacks Osei Kyei Mensah-Bonsubullet
4 Protest Ashanti NPP serial callers burn phones over poor treatmentbullet
5 Anas Aremeyaw Anas clashes with Kennedy Agyapong at radio stationbullet
6 State Owned Vehicles Kusi Boafo exposes Mahama’s dealsbullet
7 Corruption Allegations NDC MP dares CID boss to arrest A-Plusbullet
8 Condolences Alban Bagbin eulogises Amissah-Arthurbullet
9 Political News Liberia's George Weah slashes his salary...bullet
10 Sierra Leone elections Mahama pays courtesy call on...bullet

Politics

NPP Minnesota successfully concludes Inauguration and Investment dialogue
Politics NPP Minnesota successfully concludes Inauguration and Investment dialogue
Dr Ekwow Spio-Garbrah
Defence Mahama wasn't incompetent - Spio-Garbrah defends former boss
Former President John Mahama
Campaign Promises Nana Addo's $1m per constituency promise missing? - Mahama
Election 2020 ‘NPP fear me; they know I can win 2020 election’ – Mahama
X
Advertisement