NABCO is useless – NDC Presidential hopeful

A flagbearer and presidential hopeful of the National Democratic Congress (NDC), Kweku Ricketts-Hagan as decribed the government's jobs creation module, the Nation Builders Corps (NABCO) as useless.

According to him, President Nana Addo Dankwa Akufo-Addo is deceiving Ghanaian graduates after promising them to provide jobs for the masses.

Nana Addo in May this year launched the NABCO policy at Kumasi in the Ashanti region and it is intended to alleviate the extreme unemployment among graduates in the country.

The policy, he said, will take over 100,000 graduates within the course of 4 years.

Graduates recruited onto the programme will exit after three years of service and will be entitled to a monthly salary of GH¢700.

But Kweku Ricketts-Hagan who is the Member of Parliament of Cape Coast South Constituency said the programme is useless.

Speaking on Accra-based Asempa FM, he said "Why are Akufo Addo and his people deceiving Ghanaians. You promised those jobs and not temporal policies. I think it’s useless and shouldn’t have even been launched. What happened to the promise of jobs for all graduates who are willing and able to work; what happened to the promise of permanent jobs that pay living wages."

"All these things have forced me to run for president in order to change the state of the country," he added.