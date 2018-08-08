Nana Addo must fire deputy Energy Ministers too - IES

news

Energy think-thank, Institute for Energy Security (IES) has called on President Nana Addo Dankwa Akufo-Addo to sack the three deputy ministers of Energy following the removal of the substantive minister, Boakye Agyarko over the renegotiated AMERI deal.

Agyarko was on Monday, August 6, 2018, relieved of his duties.

In a statement issued and signed by the Director of Communications at the Presidency, Eugene Arhin, it said: "The President of the Republic, Nana Addo Dankwa Akufo-Addo, has, by letter, dated 6th August 2018, relieved the Minister for Energy, Boakye Agyarko, of his position, with immediate effect."

Nana Addo has asked Boakye Agyarko to hand over his office to the Minister for Lands and Natural Resources, John Peter Amewu, who will act temporarily as Minister for Energy until a substantive appointment is made.

The Institute for Energy Security congratulating the president for sacking the minister said he [Boakye Agyarko] did not take the decision solely, therefore, his subordinates must be fired.

READ MORE: Nana Addo must be impeached - NPP MP

Paa Kwasi Anamua Sakyi Executive Director, IES in a statement said "It is common knowledge that the Energy Minister, Mr. Boakye Agyarko doesn’t work alone. The Honorable Minister, in addition to his three deputies, worked with a 7-member committee comprised of representatives from the PURC, Ministry of Finance, VRA and the Attorney-General who recommended the Novation Amendment Agreement to the Minister who in turn forwarded same to the President.

"IES calls on the President to sack all the three Deputy Ministers of Energy, namely; Dr. Mohammed Amin Adam Anta (in charge of Petroleum), Hon. William Owuraku Aidoo (in charge of Power), and Hon. Joseph Cudjoe (in charge of Finance and Infrastructure). IES will be very shocked if any of these persons is given the opportunity to become the substantive Minister of Energy. We also ask that the Committee should not be left off the hook."

The AMERI power deal was signed in 2015 which was to supply 300MW to the national grid at the cost of $510 million.

Below is the full statement:

LOOK BEYOND BOAKYE AGYARKO ON THE AMERI DEAL, MR. PRESIDENT

The Institute for Energy Security (IES) has taken notice of the decision by His Excellency the President of the Republic of Ghana Nana Akufo-Addo to relieve Mr. Boakye Agyarko of his position as the Minister for Energy. We commend the President for heeding to the call of well-meaning Ghanaians in the wake of the Novation and Re-negotiated AMERI deal. IES is however concerned about the seeming lack of communication and loud silence surrounding the circumstances that led to the Novation and Amendment Agreement being presented to Parliament through an Executive Order, non-consideration by Parliament, and subsequent dismissal of Mr. Boakye Agyarko. The Institute for Energy Security (IES) calls on government especially the President, in the interest of transparency and good governance, to address the bizarre circumstances which led to nearly a loss of almost $800 million to the state. It is common knowledge that the Energy Minister, Mr. Boakye Agyarko doesn’t work alone. The Honorable Minister, in addition to his three deputies, worked with a 7-member committee comprised of representatives from the PURC, Ministry of Finance, VRA and the Attorney-General who recommended the Novation Amendment Agreement to the Minister who in turn forwarded same to the President. IES calls on the President to sack all the three Deputy Ministers of Energy, namely; Dr. Mohammed Amin Adam Anta (in charge of Petroleum), Hon. William Owuraku Aidoo (in charge of Power), and Hon. Joseph Cudjoe (in charge of Finance and Infrastructure). IES will be very shocked if any of these persons is given the opportunity to become the substantive Minister of Energy. We also ask that the Committee should not be left off the hook. IES also calls on President Akufo-Addo to direct his attention to his close confidants who advised him to issue the Executive Order. We further implore the president to take cognizance of the numerous allegations of interference made against his family and close allies when it comes to energy agreements and negotiations in the country. IES calls on the leadership of Parliament to come clean over their ‘engagement’ with METKA during the negotiation of the deal, and its subsequent presentation to the desk of the Joint Finance and Mines Committee for approval. We call on the President to revoke the Executive Approval of the Novation and Amendment Agreement, and subsequently withdraw the agreement from Parliament. We further suggest to the President to let the 5-year phase of the existing AMERI deal stand and upon expiration, revert back to the people of Ghana to be managed by the abled and competent staff of the Volta River Authority. It is becoming evidently clear that not only are the deals becoming questionable, but the energy space is becoming grubby. It demands ruthless actions to uproot the culture of “getting-everything-wrong” eating into the country’s energy space. It requires openness and transparency from leadership at all levels. If it has to be done, it must be done right; Mr. President.

Signed: Paa Kwasi Anamua Sakyi Executive Director, IES