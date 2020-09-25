He described it as an organisation that's one of the biggest threats to the peace and stability of Ghana's democracy adding that the Peace Council has lost its credibility and does deserve the respect of the NDC.

His comments come at the back of a section of the public wondering why the Peace Council has been quiet on the missing names in the voters' register in the ongoing exhibition exercise.

The NDC has stated that the ongoing voters' exhibition exercise has been fraught with some irregularities.

Flagbearer and the running mate of the NDC, John Mahama, and Professor Naana Jane Opoku-Agyemang suspended the regional tours in the wake of widespread anomalies identified in the ongoing voter register exhibition exercise.

Mahama addressing Ghanaians on the register said the NDC "will do everything in our power to ensure it continues to be the anchor of this country's much-vaunted peace and stability."

"We in the NDC have exhibited restraint at all times in this electoral process, even now we are committed to doing so. But we will not accept the result of a flawed election," he said.

Kojo Adu Asare speaking on Accra-based Starr FM said the peace council is a useless venture.

"Peace council and all those people should go and rest, we won't listen to them. The peace council is a useless venture. We have given them the necessary respect and we thought they will reciprocate it but we have seen that we can’t call on them in anything we do," he said.