According to the National Youth Organizer of the party, George Opare Addo, the NPP vigilante groups under the guise of National Security brutalize NDC faithful observing the ongoing voter registration exercise.

He accused the Peace Council of bias and double standards in its political dealings in recent times.

He said the failure of the Peace Council to condemn the NPP in such instances is hypocrisy.

He called on the Council to crack the whip on the NPP who seem to be violating the terms of the code of conduct signed on the disbandment of vigilante groups in the country which was moderated by the Peace Council.

He wondered if the members of the Peace Council had conveniently chosen to only comment on issues emanating from the NDC and turn a blind eye on those from the NPP.

"To the hypocritical Peace Council, we are advising them that out of the 22 deliverables that they brought before us, 18 were supposed to be signed by the government of Ghana led by Nana Akufo-Addo. The NDC has signed but up to date, the government is refusing to sign. Anytime there are issues, instead of them condemning the NPP for acts of violence, because of how they behave, they end up adding the NDC to it. If the NPP is perpetrating violence and they can’t call them to order, nobody should call anybody in the NDC to order," he stated.

Here's the full document issued on vigilantism.