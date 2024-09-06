ADVERTISEMENT
ADVERTISEMENT
RADP / Pulse Ghana  >  news  >  politics

NDC annuls Amenfi Central primary and announces rerun for September 8

Kojo Emmanuel

The National Democratic Congress (NDC) has canceled the Amenfi Central parliamentary primary, which took place on May 13, 2023.

NDC flag
NDC flag

According to a statement issued by General Secretary Fifi Kwetey on Thursday, September 5, 2024, the election had been under legal scrutiny in the Sekondi High Court.

Recommended articles

The plaintiffs in the case sought the annulment of the election and a rerun.

In response, during a meeting held on September 3, 2024, the party's Functional Executive Committee decided to nullify the election and conduct a fresh one.

Consequently, the primary elections from May 13, 2023, have been voided.

ADVERTISEMENT
NDC flag
NDC flag Pulse Ghana



The party will open new nominations for the Amenfi Central Constituency on Friday, September 6, 2024, with the vetting and filing to take place the following day.

The election itself is scheduled for Sunday, September 8, 2024.

NDC statement
NDC statement Pulse Ghana
ADVERTISEMENT





Kojo Emmanuel Kojo Emmanuel

JOIN OUR PULSE COMMUNITY!

Unblock notifications in browser settings.
ADVERTISEMENT

Eyewitness? Submit your stories now via social or:

Email: eyewitness@pulse.com.gh

ADVERTISEMENT

Trending

NAPO

NAPO alleges that NDC killed 2 prominent pastors, 1 traditionalist

Here’s a summary of Dr. Bawumia’s vision for sports in NPP manifesto

‘As Veep I implemented 33 policies, Mahama can’t point to one’ – Bawumia

Dr Nyaho Nyaho-Tamakloe

EC is a great threat to Ghana's democracy - Nyaho-Tamakloe

President Nana Addo Dankwa Akufo-Addo and Vice President Dr Mahamudu Bawumia

2024 elections: Vote Bawumia to continue my legacy — Nana Addo