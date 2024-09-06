NDC annuls Amenfi Central primary and announces rerun for September 8

According to a statement issued by General Secretary Fifi Kwetey on Thursday, September 5, 2024, the election had been under legal scrutiny in the Sekondi High Court.
The National Democratic Congress (NDC) has canceled the Amenfi Central parliamentary primary, which took place on May 13, 2023.
Recommended articles
The plaintiffs in the case sought the annulment of the election and a rerun.
In response, during a meeting held on September 3, 2024, the party's Functional Executive Committee decided to nullify the election and conduct a fresh one.
Consequently, the primary elections from May 13, 2023, have been voided.
The party will open new nominations for the Amenfi Central Constituency on Friday, September 6, 2024, with the vetting and filing to take place the following day.
The election itself is scheduled for Sunday, September 8, 2024.