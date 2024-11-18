NDC ‘begs’ Former President Kufuor for forgiveness over Dela Edem’s insults

The viral video has since drawn strong criticism from a wide section of Ghanaians, including the New Patriotic Party (NPP), which described the comments as “despicable, disgraceful and shameful.”

Pulse Ghana

Following the backlash, Mr Edem took to his Facebook page and issued an apology. He wrote: “I sincerely render an unqualified apology to President Kufuor for the comments I made in reference to his 'wheelchair'. Thank you!”

Subsequently, the NDC, in a statement dated Sunday November 17, 2024 and signed by National Communications Officer Sammy Gyamfi, also rendered an unqualified apology for the comments. “The said comments are unsavoury and distasteful. It is therefore refreshing to note that our comrade in question has duly retracted his statements and rendered an unqualified apology to the elderly statesman. The NDC adds its voice to the apology that has been rendered and hopes that this retraction and apology bring closure to the matter,” the statement said.

The NDC therefore affirmed its utmost respect and honour for the elderly and statesmen and advised its communicators to be wary of such remarks. “The party strongly advises all communicators to remain focused on propagating the transformational policies of the visionary nation-builder, H.E. John Dramani Mahama, and the NDC for a resounding victory on 7th December 2024,” the party added.