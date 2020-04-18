The NDC MPs latest action follows what they describe as an attack on Zanetor by Paul when the MP claimed that aid distributing officials are demanding party identification cards before food is given to the vulnerable in lockdown areas.

Adom-Otchere in his Thursday night tirade among other things admonished the MP to stop "misbehaving" and "unsubstantiated" allegations against her political opponents at a time that the country needs unity to fight COVID-19.

Dr. Zanetor earlier called on President Nana Addo Dankwa Akufo-Addo to probe the alleged partisan distribution of food meant for persons affected the partial lockdown.

This follows assertions by the Ministry of Gender, Children and Social Protection debunking earlier claims by the MP describing them as unfounded.

However, Adom-Otchere also joined the bandwagon describing the allegation of the opposition legislator as “wrong” and called on her to behave properly.

"That is a serious allegation to make against an opposing political party or to make against a government or to make against a municipal assembly or to make against any other politician… This is very wrong; members of parliament cannot do that. Dr. Rawlings, you’re an elected member of parliament, you cannot do that. You cannot hide behind paper and camera and make baseless accusations against your opponent, that is the kind of politics we want to stop in this country, that is not the kind of politics we want to encourage, the kind of politics we want to stop in this country is what you have done," he said.

But the Minority in Parliament said it will petition the National Media Commission over the attacks on their colleague MP.

The Minority spokesperson on Minority Chief Whip, Mubarak Muntaka said they will not allow themselves to be distracted by the attacks.

He said "We will officially launch a complaint to the National Media Commission and it is our expectation that they will expedite action on it and get him to do the right thing. At this moment, this is not the time to divide ourselves. This is the time for us to be together and if for anything this virus has taught us, we are first humans before any other thing so let’s keep the humanity and work together and not reduce this into banter between NDC and NPP."