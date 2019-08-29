These constituencies were part of those that were in litigation therefore couldn't hold their primaries last Saturday.

The four constituencies are Assin South, Mfantsiman, Fanteakwa North and Ellembelle.

Over the weekend, the NDC elected parliamentary candidates in 154 constituencies across the 275 in the country.

The primaries in those constituencies have been delayed as a result of complaints and petitions by candidates and some members.

Other complaints emerged after Saturday’s polls as some losing candidates said money influenced the votes.

The party has assured that all constituencies will elect candidates before the close of year, in time for the flagbearer to name his running mate.

74 constituencies will be left to elect their 2020 parliamentary candidates after this Saturday's primaries.