No man can dim your light – Anglican Bishop to Bawumia

“I take pride to say that such a unique leader who believes in religious tolerance and acceptance is the number two gentleman of my country.

“Mr Vice President, I do not intend to flatter you but I just say the whole world, the entirety of Ghana and the Christian community has taken a keen interest in your humility, respect for people and the diligence with which you approach your work. Your kind is the kind of political leadership we want as a nation. Leadership that recognizes that respect for people irrespective of faith, religion or ethnicity in a manner that fosters national cohesion is what we desire and deserve as a people.”

He continued: “Good leadership is not about what FAITH one belongs to. It is not about whether one belongs to a minority tribe, ethnicity or faith. In fact, for us as Christians, the best gift God gave us did not come from a majority tribe or ethnic group. Neither did it come from the rich family. Otherwise, the Virgin Mary would not have been the one to give birth to Jesus. Mary and Joseph also came from minority and non-recognizable tribes and families and yet they gave birth to the saviour.