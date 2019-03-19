The party said they are open to the proposals made by President Akufo-Addo on curbing the recent surge in vigilantism.

In a letter to the NDC, the General Secretary of the NPP, John Boadu wrote: "I wish to officially invite you (the NDC) to a meeting to discuss the menace of political vigilantism, which has gained notoriety in the country, and explore ways of permanently disbanding the various vigilante groups associated with Ghana’s two major political parties”.

"This meeting has been necessitated not only by the president’s call during the 2019 state of the nation address, but also by the legitimate concerns expressed by overwhelming Ghanaians about this menace, and the need for the two political parties to do the needful in the interest of the nation”.

READ ALSO: I'm a beneficiary of NPP's Delta, Invisible Forces - John Boadu

Recently, during his 3rd State of the Nation address, President Akufo-Addo called on the two main parties to have a dialogue on the state of vigilantism.

Mr Boadu told the NDC Chairman in the letter that: “You’ll recall that since the president made this call, our National Chairman, Freddie Blay, has been engaging your good self in telephone conversations on the subject. We think that time is now rife for the parties to hold this crucial meeting, which the whole nation has been looking forward to.

“We have also taken notice of your request to expand the scope of the engagement to include multiple stakeholders and wish to assure you that the NPP avails itself of this consideration at the meeting, which will afford the two parties the opportunity to agree on the various stakeholders to be invited to the subsequent engagements.

The NDC, however, wrote to the president, through its National Chairman, Mr Samuel Ofoso-Ampofo, suggesting that the National Peace Council be made to be part of such a meeting as a neutral interlocutor along with other stakeholders.