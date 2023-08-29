After the elections, Vice President Dr. Mahamudu Bawumia garnered 629 votes representing 68.15% of the valid votes cast. Kennedy Agyapong secured 132 of the Super Delegates' votes, representing 14.3% beating Alan Kyerematen to the second position. Alan Cash came third with 95 votes (10.29%). Dr. Afriyie Akoto placed fourth with 36, a percentage of 3.9 of valid votes cast.
NPP delegates are human beings so fear human beings — Addai-Nimoh
Francis Addai-Nimoh, a flagbearer hopeful of the New Patriotic Party (NPP) for the 2024 presidential election has said he feels betrayed that he could not secure the number of votes to be part of the five aspirants who were voted for in the super delegates conference over the weekend.
Francis Addai Nimoh and Boakye Agyarko Kyeremateng on the other hand garnered the same number of votes; 9.
Speaking on TV3 on Monday, August 28, 2023, Addai-Nimoh said the NPP delegates are human beings so they must be feared.
"They [delegates] are human beings and so fear human beings," he said.
Meanwhile, the Election Committee of the party has said there'll be a run-off to break the tie between Addai-Nimoh and Boakye Agyarko to determine who will take the 5th position unless one or both candidates decide to opt-out.
