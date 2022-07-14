NPP Elections: I have no hand in the compilation of the delegates register - John Boadu

Speaking on Okay FM in Accra, he said he is not part of the committee for the elections so how can he manipulate the register.

“Some people have even accused me of manipulating the register meanwhile I am not part of the election committee. We have an election committee headed by Mac Manu and a planning committee chaired by Sekyereh Abankwah. But it seems I am blamed for everything in the party. it is because I am the most active and all that but some of these are deliberate to cause disaffection,” he said.

John Boadu also expressed confidence in retaining his position as general secretary of the NPP.

“So far what I am hearing from the party people is that majority of them will vote for me, majority of them believe that I have worked hard enough. The majority of them believe that from where I took the party in 2016, and the victories we have chalked back-to-back, and the tough battle we have ahead of us requires a tried and tested person who has proven himself as up to the task,” he stated.

The Ashanti Regional Chairman of the NPP, Chairman Wontumi has said John Boadu will retain his position.

Pulse Ghana

He described Boadu as someone who has "passed through fire" and become stronger through that experience.

He indicated that the 2024 elections would be difficult so the NPP needs to build a team that would support John Boadu.

"The truth is that in the direction that we are heading if we want someone to contribute to our success John Boadu is the surest bet, anyone who will contest John Boadu is just wasting his money," Chairman Wontumi spoke to the media after meeting all NPP failed aspirants in Ashanti Region.