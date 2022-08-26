The National Executive Committee of the party at its meeting held on Friday, August 26, 2022, appointed the following persons to serve as Deputy National Executives of the Party:
NPP makes new appointments; Dan Botwe is director of campaign strategy
The New Patriotic Party(NPP) has appointed deputy national executives and directors to help steer the affairs of the party.
DEPUTY GENERAL SECRETARIES
Dr. Antoinette Tsibu-Darko
Haruna Muhammed
DEPUTY NATIONAL ORGANIZERS
Joseph Nganiba Kwayaja
Chris Lloyd Nii Kwei
DEPUTY NATIONAL WOMEN’S ORGANIZERS
Safia Mohammed
Miriam Awurama Duah
DEPUTY NATIONAL YOUTH ORGANIZERS
Isaac Jay Nii Amahtey Hyde
Sandra Sarkodie-Addo
DEPUTY NATIONAL NASARA COORDINATORS
Abdul Taric Bonsu
Hajia Ayesha Yussif
The NEC further appointed the following persons to serve as Directors of the Party at the National Secretariat:
DIRECTOR OF CAMPAIGN STRATEGY
Hon. Dan Botwe
DIRECTOR OF FINANCE AND ADMINISTRATION
William Yamoah
DIRECTORATE OF RESEARCH AND ELECTIONS
Evans Nimako (Director of Research and Elections)
Dr. Ernest Owusu Kumih (Director of Research)
Dr. Nyame Baafi (Deputy Director of Research)
DIRECTORATE OF COMMUNICATIONS
Mr. Richard Ahiagbah (Director)
Mr. Ernest Owusu Bempah (Deputy)
Mr. Kamal Deen Abdulai (Deputy)
Mrs. Rabi Salifu (Deputy)
Miss Jennifer Ofori Appiah (Deputy)
George Krobea Asante (Deputy)
Dr. Asiedu Kokro
DIRECTORATE FOR EXTERNAL AFFAIRS
Mr. Frederick Kofi Ameyaw (Director)
Nana Asafo-Adjei Ayeh (Deputy)
Portia Adwoa Siaw (Deputy)
DIRECTORATE OF PROTOCOLS
Kwodwo Mari (Director)
Kwabena Ofori Frimpong (Deputy)
DIRECTORATE OF INFORMATION TECHNOLOGY (IT)
Mr. Eric Ntori (Director)
Mr. Stephen Forson (Deputy Director)
Eyewitness? Submit your stories now via social or:
Email: eyewitness@pulse.com.gh