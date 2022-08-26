RADP / Pulse Ghana  >  news  >  politics

NPP makes new appointments; Dan Botwe is director of campaign strategy

Evans Effah

The New Patriotic Party(NPP) has appointed deputy national executives and directors to help steer the affairs of the party.

Minister of Local Government, Decentralisation and Rural Development, Dan Botwe
The National Executive Committee of the party at its meeting held on Friday, August 26, 2022, appointed the following persons to serve as Deputy National Executives of the Party:

DEPUTY GENERAL SECRETARIES

Dr. Antoinette Tsibu-Darko

Haruna Muhammed

DEPUTY NATIONAL ORGANIZERS

Joseph Nganiba Kwayaja

Chris Lloyd Nii Kwei

DEPUTY NATIONAL WOMEN’S ORGANIZERS

Safia Mohammed

Miriam Awurama Duah

DEPUTY NATIONAL YOUTH ORGANIZERS

Isaac Jay Nii Amahtey Hyde

Sandra Sarkodie-Addo

DEPUTY NATIONAL NASARA COORDINATORS

Abdul Taric Bonsu

Hajia Ayesha Yussif

The NEC further appointed the following persons to serve as Directors of the Party at the National Secretariat:

DIRECTOR OF CAMPAIGN STRATEGY

Hon. Dan Botwe

DIRECTOR OF FINANCE AND ADMINISTRATION

William Yamoah

DIRECTORATE OF RESEARCH AND ELECTIONS

Evans Nimako (Director of Research and Elections)

Dr. Ernest Owusu Kumih (Director of Research)

Dr. Nyame Baafi (Deputy Director of Research)

DIRECTORATE OF COMMUNICATIONS

Mr. Richard Ahiagbah (Director)

Mr. Ernest Owusu Bempah (Deputy)

Mr. Kamal Deen Abdulai (Deputy)

Mrs. Rabi Salifu (Deputy)

Miss Jennifer Ofori Appiah (Deputy)

George Krobea Asante (Deputy)

Dr. Asiedu Kokro

DIRECTORATE FOR EXTERNAL AFFAIRS

Mr. Frederick Kofi Ameyaw (Director)

Nana Asafo-Adjei Ayeh (Deputy)

Portia Adwoa Siaw (Deputy)

DIRECTORATE OF PROTOCOLS

Kwodwo Mari (Director)

Kwabena Ofori Frimpong (Deputy)

DIRECTORATE OF INFORMATION TECHNOLOGY (IT)

Mr. Eric Ntori (Director)

Mr. Stephen Forson (Deputy Director)

Evans Effah is Editor at Pulse.com.gh. He is a digital journalist, with interest in politics, business and sports. He has over 6 years experience in journalism.
