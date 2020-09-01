Esse Quam Videri is a Latin phrase meaning: “To be, rather than to seem”. In other words, it’s good to be the substance than the shadow. “Shadow” can’t be relied on, it’s similar to “lakadis-lakadas”.

Chasing a shadow is a vain venture. A shadow or vision by its very nature is an imperfect imitation of the real thing.

The current scale of Ghana’s economy is not difficult to measure at all. It’s tough, and this is completely opposite what the people of Ghana expected because of the numerous promises the current government made when they were in opposition. As for promises paa di333, Nana has made some paa; some of them are completely out of the realm of importance, and this has mind-bending implications.

Who whispered One Child, One Chocolate? I don’t want any trouble oo, in these days of insecurity, anything is bound to happen oo. But come to think of it, BBC doesn’t respect koraa, why should they nickname my uncle King Promise? And I hear they want to make him the Vice Chancellor of the Free Somniferous School of Promises (FSSP), who born dog. I’m an Akyemkwaa who drinks from the Birim River, kikikikikiki, we won’t sit down for Okyeman to be destroyed.

Anyway, it is exceedingly apt to note that the people of Ghana are losing pieces of their lives with each passing day; I’m going to explain without a nanosecond hesitation, and my reason for that is absolutely valid. There is enough pent-up demand on Akufo-Addo/Bawumia government to honour its numerous promises some of which were not only spurious, but lies. This has left a niggling disappointment among Ghanaians; they have been seized by a fit of change.

I’m not worried about those who say Nana Akufo-Addo has vision, as for vision, everyone has one; even a madman has a vision of being able to fetch water with a basket – what is important is the actualisation. How could someone trust or believe a “visionary” leader who is incredibly reneging on his promises.

It is always more obvious to me that Nana and his team with their increasing arrogance, unprecedented corruption, tons of scandals, amplitude of power and monumental disappointments are walking on quicksand; please I’m only connecting the dots oo, I don’t want any trouble.

Furthermore, on a more serious note, I’m not pettifogging, but things are kludgy; there is now a new battlefield between substance and shadow; between reality and perception, and I’m pushed to this probably unpleasant conclusion that Ghanaians are obviously underwhelmed by their choice of president; they have a better story to tell about John Dramani Mahama’s infrastructure legacy: and would want to go by Accra Academy’s motto, Esse Quam Videri, by grabbing the substance and leaving the shadow in December, 2020.

By Anthony Obeng Afrane

Pulse Editor's Opinion is the opinion of an editor of Pulse. It does not represent the opinion of the organization Pulse.