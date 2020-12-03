He said the policy will cost his next government GHS 500 million.

In an interview on Joy News, Mahama reiterated that the NDC intends to foot the bills of all first years who will gain admission into various government tertiary institutions under their '"Fa nyininaa' policy.

He said: “We decided that for first years, we would cover the full fees to cushion them for the first year and then for the continuing students we will do the ‘Kyemu Pe’ policy.”

“For the ‘Kyemu Pe’ that was across from the first year to the fourth year, we came to about 400 and something million and so if we add the additional, another 50% to first years, it will come to a little over 500 and something million,” he indicated.

Earlier this week, the NDC altered the policy to "Fa Ninyinaa" which means the government will pay all the fees for first year students.

John Mahama

The NDC in a press statement signed by the Chairman of the party, he said the "kyempe" will be for only continuing students.

READ THE STATEMENT BELOW

The National Democratic Congress (NDC), announces that it has accepted for incorporation in the Peoples’ Manifesto, the recommendation of the Education Policy Group of the party that the next NDC government absorbs the FULL school fees of Ghanaian students who will be admitted to tertiary institutions in the 2020/2021 academic year.

This policy is an enhancement of our commitment in the People’s Manifesto to absorb 50% of the school fees of all tertiary students for the 2020/2021 academic year through the “KYEMUPE” policy, which will now apply to only continuing students in tertiary institutions in the country.

The Flagbearer of the Party, H.E John Dramani Mahama will in due course, throw more light on this enhanced package for Ghanaian students who be admitted to tertiary institutions next year dubbed, “FA NINYINAA”.