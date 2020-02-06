He said it's an embarrassment to the government over the missing excavators.

An audio recording surfaced online with the voice of the suspended Central Regional Vice-Chairman of the NPP, Horace Ekow Ewusi who was arrested by the police over 500 missing excavators used for galamsey.

The Environment, Science, Technology and Innovation Minister, Prof. Kwabena Frimpong Boateng issued a letter directing the Criminal Investigation Department to arrest and interrogate him after learning that Vice Chairman of the NPP, Horace Ekow Ewusi had sold some of the confiscated items from illegal miners.

Prof. Frimpong-Boateng in the recording is heard allegedly agreeing to their request and gave his party folks the green light to engage in galamsey.

"...Did you tell me that you are done forming the team? We talked about the framework...we all know that the party needs money...I told you that Chairman Wontumi has some concession so go there and inspect the place...but after the meeting, you told me that you are done with everything and your guys have started working..." he said.

Ekow Ewusi on his part said Elvis Morris Donkor, the MP for Abura, Asebu, Kwamankese, had also requested an excavator form the Minister [Frimpong-Boateng] to use on some galamsey sites.

He stated: "The last time you met my MP [Elvis Donkor] in Parliament, he told you that he will also need a machine to work with and you even asked him to come and see me because I have a lot of these excavators."

But the Minister, however, denied knowing the said MP for Abura, Asebu, Kwamankese.

He said "I don’t even know this Elvis Donkor you are talking about, who is he? I don’t know him...where did he say I met him?"

Although the MP's name was mentioned in the said conversation by Ekow Ewusi, he denied having anything to do with the missing excavators.

Speaking on Accra FM, he said he applied for excavators last year to level the roads in his constituency but was not given the excavators.

"I've never seen raw gold in my life, I don’t deal in mining and so how can anybody associate me with this matter?” he asked, adding that: “I only applied for excavators to construct roads in my constituency, which I was not even given," he said.

He added: "The missing excavators is embarrassing to the NPP, it is not good for the party and the government so it must be investigated thoroughly. If what was said on the tape is exactly how it is, then it is not a good thing, it’s not good for the party and it is not good for Ghana as a whole.

"It reduces the trust the people have in the government. We can't judge anybody for now. The CID is investigating the matter and I want this to be investigated well, they should go deep into it and reveal the location of the machines."