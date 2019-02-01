According to the civil society groups, it was disappointed with the turnout of events.

The by-election was marred by violence at La-Bawaleshie JHS polling station when some macho men believed to be National Security operatives, fired shots into a crowd of voters and injured seven people.

The macho men, numbering about 200, got furious when some voters started taking pictures of them and videoing them.

The men dressed in black and covered their faces fired the shot, causing undue panic among voters.

The Chairman of the Peace Council, Rev. Prof. Emmanuel Asante, in an interview on Accra-based Class FM said: "It is the right of citizens to choose who to represent them in parliament, and it is for that reason that in a democratic era, we conduct elections and citizens have the right to go and select the person they want to select and nobody should intimidate them, and nobody should try to resist people from doing what they need to do.

"Therefore, it's very unfortunate and sad and I must condemn with no reservation what happened yesterday as a result of the by-election. I’m told it didn’t happen in a polling station but in an area, there were skirmishes that led to the firing of arms and about seven people got injured and some got beaten. Whatever the situation, whoever did that, whatever led to that, it is uncalled for, it is not necessary, it’s unfortunate and it must be condemned."

CODEO called on the Ghana Police Service, the National Security Minister, Minister for the Interior, and the entire security set-up of the country, to expeditiously conduct investigations into the violence and to take subsequent appropriate action.

The election observer also criticised the security arrangements for the by-election.

The UNDP on their part stated that Ghana as a pillar of stability in the sub-region, must not become complacent.

In a statement issued and signed by the UNDP Resident Representative, Ms Gita Welch, said "We strongly condemn such impunity and brazen acts of violence which undermine Ghana’s hard-earned democracy and peace."

The NCCE also cautioned the New Patriotic Party (NPP) and the National Democratic Congress (NDC) to desist from acts that could create election-related violence.

A statement signed by Samuel Asare Akuamaoh, Deputy Chair, Operations, said: "The NCCE condemns in no uncertain terms, reports of violent attacks and shootings at the by-election at the Ayawaso West Wuogon constituency in Accra."