Pulse.com.gh logo
Go
Facebook
Twitter
Instagram
Youtube
Home > News > Politics >

Politicians fear passage of RTI Bill - Chief


Corruption Fight Politicians fear passage of RTI Bill - Chief

The Right To Information Bill (RTI) was first drafted 22 years ago under the auspices of the Institute of Economic Affairs, IEA.

  • Published: , Refreshed:
play

The delays in the passage of the Right To Information Bill (RTI) could be the politicisation and the fear of politicians to be held accountable by the masses, who stand to be empowered by the Bill when passed into law, a traditional ruler has said.

Nana Kwabena Amponsah I, Kontihene of Obenimasi in the Asante Akim Central Municipality said the cause of the continued delay in the passage of the Bill by Parliament, was the Bill's inherent potential to enlighten and empower the Ghanaian citizenry to seek answers and probe the activities of politicians at all levels of governance, saying this was causing some trepidation among the political class.

He said it was time politicians opened up and ensured transparency and accountability in the discharge of their duties.

play

 

READ MORE: RTI Bill sent to Parliament, to be passed soon - Bawumia

He insisted that the passage of the bill would not only make it easy for the public to seek critical information on various issues affecting them, but would also help them to participate and actively contribute to national development.

He made this known when he spoke at a forum on the RTI Bill at Konongo in the Asante-Akim Central Municipality organised by the Ghana Anti-Corruption Coalition (GACC) in collaboration with Abak Foundation, under the Accountable Democratic Institutions Systems Strengthening (ADISS) Project.

The right to information is a fundamental human right guaranteed by the country’s 1992 Constitution and recognized as a right under International Conventions on Human rights. The bill will give substance to Article 21 (1) (f) of the Constitution which states that "All persons shall have the right to information subject to such qualifications and laws as are necessary in a democratic society".

It was first drafted 22 years ago under the auspices of the Institute of Economic Affairs, IEA.

The draft Executive Bill was subsequently reviewed in 2003, 2005 and 2007 but was never laid in Parliament until February 5, 2010.

It was subsequently withdrawn to review some clauses.

READ ALSO: Cabinet yet to approve RTI bill - Kyei Mensah Bonsu

Since then, efforts by several advocacy groups to put pressure on the duty bearers to have the Bill passed have also not yielded any positive results until now.

Observers have criticized successive governments for lacking the political will to pass the Bill.

Do you ever witness news or have a story that should be featured on Pulse Ghana?
Submit your stories, pictures and videos to us now via WhatsApp: +233507713497, Social Media @pulseghana: #PulseEyewitness & DM or Email: eyewitness@pulse.com.gh.

Author

Emmanuel Tornyi

Emmanuel Tornyi Reporter - Pulse. Category Editor for Politics and Campus. I love writing because the pen is mightier than the sword.

Recommended Articles

NDC's Agenda 2020: Elikplim Agbemava, NDC's surest bet for victory pops up NDC's Agenda 2020 Elikplim Agbemava, NDC's surest bet for victory pops up
Banks Merger: Ghanaians will save under their beds over banks collapse – NDC man Banks Merger Ghanaians will save under their beds over banks collapse – NDC man
Ambition: Zylofon boss Nana Appiah Mensah to contest for MP? Ambition Zylofon boss Nana Appiah Mensah to contest for MP?
Agenda 2020: NDC opens presidential nomination Agenda 2020 NDC opens presidential nomination
NDC Elections: Confusion rocks NDC MPs over Mahama's endorsement NDC Elections Confusion rocks NDC MPs over Mahama's endorsement
Agenda 2020: About 50 NDC MPs tricked to endorse Mahama - MP claims Agenda 2020 About 50 NDC MPs tricked to endorse Mahama - MP claims

Recommended Videos

Mustapha Abdul-Hamid: Ofori Atta’s opinion does not stand in Akuffo Addo's SHS vision Mustapha Abdul-Hamid Ofori Atta’s opinion does not stand in Akuffo Addo's SHS vision
Electoral Commission: Nana Addo swears in Jean Mensa as new EC chair Electoral Commission Nana Addo swears in Jean Mensa as new EC chair
Amissah Arthur's Wife Laments: Did you really know my husband? - Matilda Amissah Arthur Amissah Arthur's Wife Laments Did you really know my husband? - Matilda Amissah Arthur



Top Articles

1 Without Permit NPP thugs, police destroy Hassan Ayariga's propertybullet
2 Official Jean Mensa sworn in as new EC Chairbullet
3 Ambition Zylofon boss Nana Appiah Mensah to contest for MP?bullet
4 Democracy Nana Addo not in charge - NDC MP Alban Bagbinbullet
5 Bank of Ghana Collapsed banks existed to serve political...bullet
6 Agenda 2020 Mahama to lead NDC 'bad news' - MPbullet
7 Jean Mensa New EC Chairperson to be sworn in todaybullet
8 Legal Tussle Supreme Court throws out injunction against...bullet
9 Unperturbed 94 MPs endorsing Mahama move laughable -...bullet
10 Corruption Fight I didn't come to serve to enrich...bullet

Related Articles

Information Bill RTI Bill might pass at next sitting - Speaker of Parliament assures
62 Steps To A Ghana I love 5 easy ways to fight corruption
Legislators Parliament to resume from recess on May 15
Not Urgent Parliament withdraws RTI bill again over procedural concerns
US Military Base NDC will revoke US military deal when we win power – Asiedu Nketia
Corruption Fight Cabinet yet to approve RTI bill - Kyei Mensah Bonsu
Jerry John Rawlings Top 5 rants by Rawlings that we will forever remember
Corruption Fight RTI Bill sent to Parliament, to be passed soon - Bawumia
Media Encounter Questions from Kwesi Pratt, Bernard Avle and Hayi-Moomen rated the best
Appointments Nana Addo accused of weakening Parliament

Top Videos

1 Mo Ibrahim "You are crazy if you vote for old men as President"bullet
2 Anas Aremeyaw Anas clashes with Kennedy Agyapong at radio stationbullet
3 Anas Exposé Kennedy Agyapong attacks Osei Kyei Mensah-Bonsubullet
4 Corruption Allegations NDC MP dares CID boss to arrest A-Plusbullet
5 2020 Polls I'll contest as president in elections 2020 - Bukom Bankubullet
6 Politics Akufo-Addo summons US ambassador over 'shithole' commentbullet
7 State Visit Mahama holds discussions with Dubai rulerbullet
8 State Owned Vehicles Kusi Boafo exposes Mahama’s dealsbullet
9 Condolences Oko Vanderpuije speaks on Amissah-Arthurbullet
10 Condolences Sam George speaks on Amissah-Arthurbullet

Politics

Fuseini Issah, MP for Okakwei North
Presidency Mahama for 2020 will be an advantage for NPP - MP
Haruna Iddrisu denies rejecting Mahama's 2020 candidature
Haruna Iddrisu denies rejecting Mahama's 2020 candidature
‘You can’t hang me for corruption; I’m too clean’ – Nana Addo
Corruption Fight ‘You can’t hang me for corruption; I’m too clean’ – Nana Addo
Corruption I paid GH¢2,000 each to Assembly members - Rejected DCE nominee