Publish report that exonerated Pius Hadzide - Emile Short

Former Director of the Commission of Human Rights and Administrative Justice (CHRAJ), Justice Emile Short has tasked government to publish the report that exonerated the Deputy Minister of Youth and Sports, Pius Hadzide.

He said the police report that cleared Hadzide and the Board Chairman of the National Sports Authority Kwadwo Baah Agyeman should be made public.

A communication from the presidency – the Jubilee House – said the duo have been exonerated by the police report and can resume work.



“The report of the enquiry into the allegations, which was submitted to the President on Friday, 6th July, 2018, contained no adverse findings against them,” the Director of Communications at the presidency Eugene Arhin said in a statement.

But Justice Short in an interview on Starr FM said it would have been appropriate for the state institutions that exonerated the individuals to announce their outcome instead of the President, as he did in Koforidua over the weekend.

“I would prefer that we have a full report of the investigation and the grounds on which the investigative body arrived at its conclusion which led to the exoneration of Pius Ahadzie. We shouldn’t focus on the President announcing the exoneration instead of the Investigating Body. The substance of the report should be a major concern,” he said.

Hadzide and Agyeman were suspended by the President during the Commonwealth visa scandal that rocked the Ghanaian contingent in Australia.