Rawlings weeps over economic hardship in the country

By signing up , you agree to our Privacy Policy and European users agree to the data transfer policy

news

The Member of Parliament for the Klottey Korle Constituency, Dr. Zanetor Agyemang Rawlings has said Ghanaians are suffering and crying due to how President Nana Addo Dankwa Akufo-Addo and his government are managing the economy.

According to her, prices of goods in the market have gone up making life unbearable for Ghanaians.

"The things I didn't expect was to see things become as difficult for every Ghanaian as they are now," adding that things are not as rosy as one would have thought.

READ MORE: Fix the economy and stop blaming NDC - Ade Coker tells Bawumia

She stated that "The whole idea of having elections and democracy is for people to choose whom they prefer governing the state but I don’t think even those who overwhelmingly voted in favour of expected things to be as bad as they are today."

On Tuesday, September 18, fuel stations increased their prices to over GH¢5 per litre. A litre of diesel and petrol are being sold at GH¢5 18 pesewas; and GH¢5 14 pesewas, respectively.

But President Nana Addo Dankwa Akufo-Addo said he expects the country to be firmly handle the current economic difficulties.

Though the President said the country was not at a crisis point, he acknowledged that the average Ghanaian was in difficulty.

Speaking at a meeting with the Ghanaian community in New York, he said "It is not a crisis, but the difficulties that we are going through now are difficulties that the system will be able to accommodate. It has meant some difficulties in the lives of ordinary people in Ghana, but they are events that were out of our control, which we have to find a way to accommodate."

Nana Addo stated that the difficult economic conditions "require some degree of fortitude and firm action, and that is what we are trying to do at home."

READ MORE: Petroleum price exposes Bawumia - A-Plus teases

Earlier, Vice President Dr. Mahamudu Bawumia gave an account of the 20 months in office of the NPP government.

He indicated that the government has been able to 'arrest' the fall of the cedi as well as made some achievements.