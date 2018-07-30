RTI Bill might pass at next sitting - Speaker of Parliament

news

The Speaker of Parliament, Rt. Hon Professor Aaron Mike Ocquaye has said Parliament will increase its effort to pass the Right to Information Bill (RTI) when they resume from recess.

According to him, the considerable work that has been done by the house on the bill should make it easier for it to be passed when the house resumes sitting.

The Bill, which is expected to increase access to public information has been in and out of parliament for about 18 years without passage.

“In relation to the Right to Information Bill, we will steer the process…considerable work has been done and I trust that on our return this will be concluded in no time and the house will proceed in keeping this expectation", he said.

The Speaker also emphasized the need for members to eschew lateness when the house resumes.

The Right to Information Bill was first drafted in 1999 under former president, Jerry John Rawlings.





Various advocacy groups emerged to press for the immediate passing of the bill into law in 2002 and reviewed in 2003, 2005 and 2007.



The National Democratic Congress (NDC) in 2008 and 2012 election manifestos promised to pass the Bill.