Pulse.com.gh logo
Go
Facebook
Twitter
Instagram
Youtube
Home > News > Politics >

RTI Bill might pass at next sitting - Speaker of Parliament


Information Bill RTI Bill might pass at next sitting - Speaker of Parliament assures

The Right to Information Bill was first drafted in 1999 under former president, Jerry John Rawlings.

  • Published:
RTI Bill might pass at next sitting - Speaker of Parliament play

RTI Bill might pass at next sitting - Speaker of Parliament

The Speaker of Parliament, Rt. Hon Professor Aaron Mike Ocquaye has said Parliament will increase its effort to pass the Right to Information Bill (RTI) when they resume from recess.

According to him, the considerable work that has been done by the house on the bill should make it easier for it to be passed when the house resumes sitting.

The Bill, which is expected to increase access to public information has been in and out of parliament for about 18 years without passage.

READ ALSO: Parliament fails to sanction Kennedy Agyapong before break

“In relation to the Right to Information Bill, we will steer the process…considerable work has been done and I trust that on our return this will be concluded in no time and the house will proceed in keeping this expectation", he said.

The Speaker also emphasized the need for members to eschew lateness when the house resumes.

RTI Bill might pass at next sitting - Speaker of Parliament play

RTI Bill might pass at next sitting - Speaker of Parliament

The Right to Information Bill was first drafted in 1999 under former president, Jerry John Rawlings.

 

Various advocacy groups emerged to press for the immediate passing of the bill into law in 2002 and reviewed in 2003, 2005 and 2007.

The National Democratic Congress (NDC) in 2008 and 2012 election manifestos promised to pass the Bill.

Do you ever witness news or have a story that should be featured on Pulse Ghana?
Submit your stories, pictures and videos to us now via WhatsApp: +233507713497, Social Media @pulseghana: #PulseEyewitness & DM or Email: eyewitness@pulse.com.gh.

Recommended Articles

Without Permit: NPP thugs, police destroy Hassan Ayariga's property Without Permit NPP thugs, police destroy Hassan Ayariga's property
Prophesy: NDC can't win 2020 with Mahama - Ambassador Prophesy NDC can't win 2020 with Mahama - Ambassador
NDC Primaries: I didn't dump Mahama for Bagbin - Julius Debrah NDC Primaries I didn't dump Mahama for Bagbin - Julius Debrah
Commitment: Be loyal to Akufo-Addo - Gabby tasks gov't appointees Commitment Be loyal to Akufo-Addo - Gabby tasks gov't appointees
ECOWAS Summit: Nana Addo attends 53rd ECOWAS summit in Togo ECOWAS Summit Nana Addo attends 53rd ECOWAS summit in Togo
Performance: Mahama did better than what Akufo-Addo is doing - Betty Mould Performance Mahama did better than what Akufo-Addo is doing - Betty Mould

Recommended Videos

Amissah Arthur's Wife Laments: Did you really know my husband? - Matilda Amissah Arthur Amissah Arthur's Wife Laments Did you really know my husband? - Matilda Amissah Arthur
Politics: Privileges committee recommends Ken Agyapong suspension Politics Privileges committee recommends Ken Agyapong suspension
Political War: Tolerant Amissah-Arthur was in the wrong party – John Boadu jabs Political War Tolerant Amissah-Arthur was in the wrong party – John Boadu jabs



Top Articles

1 Ex-Gratia No salary from government, my wife taking care of me- Mahamabullet
2 EC Job Akufo-Addo settled on Jean Mensa "from the very get go:" Jinaporbullet
3 Privileges Committee Parliament fails to sanction Kennedy Agyapong...bullet
4 Revelation Jean Mensa is related to first lady Rebecca Akufo-Addo,...bullet
5 Goodbye I won't contest in 2020 - Kennedy Agyapong bows out of...bullet
6 Ex-Gratia Mahama paid GH¢568,000 salary: reportbullet
7 Without Permit NPP thugs, police destroy Hassan Ayariga's...bullet
8 Late Veep Mrs Amissah-Arthur praised over 'hypocrites'...bullet
9 Projects Parliament approves bauxite trade deal for...bullet
10 Performance Mahama did better than what Akufo-Addo is...bullet

Top Videos

1 Anas Aremeyaw Anas clashes with Kennedy Agyapong at radio stationbullet
2 Mo Ibrahim "You are crazy if you vote for old men as President"bullet
3 Nana Addo $5bn ‘missing’ from gold exports to UAEbullet
4 Dr. Bawumia My husband is doing very well; he’ll return soon – Samirabullet
5 Anas Exposé Kennedy Agyapong attacks Osei Kyei Mensah-Bonsubullet
6 State Visit Mahama holds discussions with Dubai rulerbullet
7 Corruption Allegations NDC MP dares CID boss to arrest A-Plusbullet
8 2020 Polls I'll contest as president in elections 2020 -...bullet
9 Condolences Sam George speaks on Amissah-Arthurbullet
10 State Owned Vehicles Kusi Boafo exposes Mahama’s dealsbullet

Politics

Power Deal VRA senior staff kick against revised AMERI power deal
Electoral Commission Professor Mensa-Bonsu was not approached for EC job- govt says
EC Job Professor Mensa-Bonsu reportedly rejected EC job
EC Job Council of State approves Jean Mensa as EC chair