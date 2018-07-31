Sack Nkoranza South MCE - Agitated NPP executives demand

news

The newly-elected executives of the New Patriotic Party (NPP) at Nkoranza South Municipality in the Brong Ahafo Region have threatened to put all party activities down until the Municipal Chief Executive, Diana Attaa Kusiwaa is sacked from office.

The executives said they will shut down the party office if the MCE remains at post because she is a threat to them.

They said they feel insecure to carry out their normal activities in the municipality.

It would be recalled that last week, Wednesday, July 25, 2018, at about 8:30pm, a group of supporters believed to be ardent followers of the MCE attacked and physically assaulted the party's Secretary Isaac Afum popularly known as 'Major' in the office whilst on duty working on some purported documents to be sent to the headquarters in Accra.

According to executives, Kofi Ohene Sakyi, former elections and research officer in the party, Adu-Boffuor who is the MCE's driver, Jamel Kyeremeh and one Sakune were the people who allegedly assaulted the Secretary.

Addressing the press at the party office, Isaac Afum said after the incident, the party executives met and sent some Elders of the party to formally inform the MCE but to their surprise, the MCE further insulted the executives and the council of elders as well.

Hence their decision to boycott all party activities in the municipality and run for safety because no one can tell what will happen next to who in the office should they continue to work.

He also said they took away the party's laptop he was working with, mobile phone and some amount of money.

In an interview, Isaac Afum said he personally reported the matter to the police and was promised thorough investigations would be conducted.