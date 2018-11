news

Sammy Gyamfi has jumped to a commanding lead in the party's Director of Communications election as the first votes were counted on Sunday, Pulse.com.gh understands.

With almost all the votes counted, the tough talking NDC politician is said to be leading with almost 6225 votes out of about 9,000 votes.

Counting is still ongoing for other positions from Saturday's vote at the Trade Fair in the Greater Accra Region.