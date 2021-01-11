He said the disclosure that a Supreme Court judge tried to bribe one of the NDC MPs to vote for Professor Mike Ocquaye during the election for a Speaker of Parliament shouldn't be swept under the carpet.

Prof Asare, who is popularly known as Kwaku Azar said the claim is very serious to go unattended to.

Prof Asare said in a Facebook post on Monday Janury 11 that “Hon. Alhaji Muntaka Mubarak bribery allegation involving judges, if true, is extremely serious and merits an immediate, professional and thorough investigation.

"For the avoidance of doubt, an investigation is a truth-seeking device. It does not presume the allegations to be true or false."

"It merely seeks to uncover the truth, protect the innocent, expose the guilty or falsehood peddling and protect the integrity of the affected institution."

"There is no reason to be against an investigations or to condition it on names being provided, as such names could tend out have no basis."

Muntaka told Joy News Sunday January 10 while discussing issues regarding the election of a speaker for the 8th Parliament that “There was one that was led by, I mean so shamefully, a Supreme Court judge [who] called a colleague lady, telling her what they will give her, she has children [and] they will take care of her children; she can take fuel from the filling station for the four years.”

During the keenly contested elections in the chamber, the eventual winner, Mr Alban Bagbin polled 138 votes whereas former Speaker Professor Mike Oquaye polled 136.