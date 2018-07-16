Pulse.com.gh logo
Go
Facebook
Twitter
Instagram
Youtube
Home > News > Politics >

Stephen Opuni's corruption trial begins


Legal Tussle Stephen Opuni's corruption trial begins

Opuni is alleged to have between November 2014 and November 2015 in Accra in the Greater Accra Region, abeted Seidu Agongo and Agricult Ghana Limited to defraud Ghana COCOBOD  of the sum of GH¢75, 289, 314.72.

  • Published:
Dr Opuni's trial begins play

Dr Opuni's trial begins

The substantive trial of the former Chief Executive Officer (CEO) of COCOBOD, Dr. Stephen Opuni has finally begun in Accra.

Dr. Opuni is on trial for wilfully causing financial loss to the state during his sting as the boss of COCOBOD.

The trail started on Monday, 16 July 2018 after several adjournments and concerns raised by lawyers for Dr Opuni that the state had failed to fully comply with an earlier court order for the prosecution to furnish them with all documents they intend relying on for the trial.

READ ALSO: Accra High Court orders gov't to unfreeze Dr. Opuni's account

After hearing the submissions of both sides, Justice Clemence J. Hornyenuga started hearing the main case, as the prosecution works to furnish the defence team with the remaining documents.

Dr Opuni's trial begins play

Dr Opuni's trial begins

 

Opuni is alleged to have between November 2014 and November 2015 in Accra in the Greater Accra Region, abeted Seidu Agongo and Agricult Ghana Limited to defraud Ghana COCOBOD  of the sum of GH¢75, 289, 314.72.

The Attorney General, Gloria Akuffo, also said Seidu Agongo, acting on behalf of Agricult, submitted fertilizer to the Cocoa Research Institute of Ghana (CRIG) for testing.

The prosecution further said investigations established that Seidu Agongo deposited an amount of GHc25,000 into the account of Dr. Opuni to influence the award of contracts.

Do you ever witness news or have a story that should be featured on Pulse Ghana?
Submit your stories, pictures and videos to us now via WhatsApp: +233507713497, Social Media @pulseghana: #PulseEyewitness & DM or Email: eyewitness@pulse.com.gh.

Recommended Articles

Intent: Sammy Gyamfi to contest for NDC's National Communication Officer Intent Sammy Gyamfi to contest for NDC's National Communication Officer
Gloomy Times: Ghanaians should brace themselves for more hardships - Minority Gloomy Times Ghanaians should brace themselves for more hardships - Minority
Economic Performance: Minority to hold mid-year budget review today Economic Performance Minority to hold mid-year budget review today
Denial: Discard fake Amissah-Arthur funeral cloth - Family warns Denial Discard fake Amissah-Arthur funeral cloth - Family warns
Education: Gov't not struggling to fund free SHS - Oppong Nkrumah Education Gov't not struggling to fund free SHS - Oppong Nkrumah
RIP: Former Chief of Staff Julius Debrah loses his 73-year-old mother RIP Former Chief of Staff Julius Debrah loses his 73-year-old mother

Recommended Videos

Rest In Peace Amissah-Arthur: Disregard fake Amissah-Arthur funeral cloth - Family warns Rest In Peace Amissah-Arthur Disregard fake Amissah-Arthur funeral cloth - Family warns
Campaign Promises: I am a politician who keeps, delivers on promises - Akufo-Addo Campaign Promises I am a politician who keeps, delivers on promises - Akufo-Addo
Foreign Ties: China gifts foreign affairs ministry $300K, 2 buses Foreign Ties China gifts foreign affairs ministry $300K, 2 buses



Top Articles

1 Tragedy Gomoa East NDC organizer crashed to deathbullet
2 RIP Former Chief of Staff Julius Debrah loses his 73-year-old motherbullet
3 Hajia Fati’s Assault Kennedy Agyapong intervenes in Hajia Fati’s trialbullet
4 Economy of Ghana Ghanaian businesses suffering- Mahama warns...bullet
5 Economy "Shush up" - Gabby fires Mahama over his comments on...bullet
6 United Nations Hanna Tetteh, ex-Mahama official, gets UN top jobbullet
7 Remorse Hajia Fati apologises for giving journalist 'dirty' slapbullet
8 Shocking Boxer found dead while on holidaybullet
9 Education Gov't not struggling to fund free SHS - Oppong...bullet
10 Denial Discard fake Amissah-Arthur funeral cloth -...bullet

Top Videos

1 Nana Addo $5bn ‘missing’ from gold exports to UAEbullet
2 Mo Ibrahim "You are crazy if you vote for old men as President"bullet
3 Anas Exposé Kennedy Agyapong attacks Osei Kyei Mensah-Bonsubullet
4 State Visit Mahama holds discussions with Dubai rulerbullet
5 Anas Aremeyaw Anas clashes with Kennedy Agyapong at radio stationbullet
6 Condolences Sam George speaks on Amissah-Arthurbullet
7 Corruption Allegations NDC MP dares CID boss to arrest A-Plusbullet
8 Condolences Mahama Ayariga mourns Amissah-Arthurbullet
9 Politics EC from DR Congo seek electoral advice from Mahamabullet
10 Condolences Alban Bagbin eulogises Amissah-Arthurbullet

Politics

Tax Policy Government not planning to increase VAT, MP allays fears
NDC National Executive Congress NDC reportedly directs aspirants not to mount billboards
Joshua Akamba to contest for NDC's Generall Secretary
Aspiration Akamba officially declares to stand for NDC's National Organiser
Auditor General, Daniel Domelevo
Corruption Fight Walk your talk on corruption - Auditor General to Akufo-Addo