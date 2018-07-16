Stephen Opuni's corruption trial begins

news

The substantive trial of the former Chief Executive Officer (CEO) of COCOBOD, Dr. Stephen Opuni has finally begun in Accra.

Dr. Opuni is on trial for wilfully causing financial loss to the state during his sting as the boss of COCOBOD.

The trail started on Monday, 16 July 2018 after several adjournments and concerns raised by lawyers for Dr Opuni that the state had failed to fully comply with an earlier court order for the prosecution to furnish them with all documents they intend relying on for the trial.



After hearing the submissions of both sides, Justice Clemence J. Hornyenuga started hearing the main case, as the prosecution works to furnish the defence team with the remaining documents.

Opuni is alleged to have between November 2014 and November 2015 in Accra in the Greater Accra Region, abeted Seidu Agongo and Agricult Ghana Limited to defraud Ghana COCOBOD of the sum of GH¢75, 289, 314.72.

The Attorney General, Gloria Akuffo, also said Seidu Agongo, acting on behalf of Agricult, submitted fertilizer to the Cocoa Research Institute of Ghana (CRIG) for testing.

The prosecution further said investigations established that Seidu Agongo deposited an amount of GHc25,000 into the account of Dr. Opuni to influence the award of contracts.