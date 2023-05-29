Suame Interchange critical to NPP’s 2024 votes in the Ashanti Region – Wontumi

According to the vociferous Chairman, completion of the Suame Interchange is critical to the chances of the governing party.

The NPP executives believe that starting the project would contribute to garnering support for the President in the region in the 2024 elections.

“We are only begging the President to ensure that work begins on the Suame interchange. We know he cannot fulfil all his promises but at least he must at least start work on this project so that people vote for him in 2024”.

Pulse Ghana

The Suame Interchange project, which is in fulfilment of a pledge the President made during a tour of the Ashanti Region in 2021, will consist of a four-tier interchange at the current Suame Roundabout, with overpasses at the Abrepo, Krofrom, Anomangye, Magazine New Road and Abusuakruwa junctions.

It will be the first four-tier interchange in the Ashanti Region and the second in the country, after the Pokuase Interchange in the Greater Accra Region.

Despite President Akufo-Addo’s ceremonial groundbreaking in October 2022, work on the project is yet to commence.