'Take the campaign to the bedroom' - NPP General Secretary tells party's women

Mr Kodua charged women within the party to take the campaign to the “bedroom, homes and communities”, emphasising his belief in the power of women and urging them to take charge and lead the campaign effort.

“We need you to take our message to every household, every market, and every community. Don’t let the opposition (NDC) deceive the public with lies,” he stated.

Kodua’s call to action was met with enthusiasm from the women present, who pledged to mobilise support for the party.

He encouraged them to utilise their networks, sharing the party’s achievements and vision for Ghana’s future.

NAPO urges voters in Ashanti Region to ‘retire’ NDC from politics

Also at the durbar, running mate for the NPP, Dr Matthew Opoku Prempeh, popular known as NAPO, called on residents of the Ashanti Region to deliver a crushing defeat to the National Democratic Congress (NDC) in the 2024 polls.

He stated that the NDC should be “retired” from politics.

Dr Prempeh expressed his confidence in the NPP’s victory but emphasised the need for a resounding win that would send the NDC into political oblivion.