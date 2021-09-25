He said he was of a strong belief that Dr. Bawumia will make a good President when he contest.
Bawumia is magical; I want to see him as Ghana's next President - Allotey Jacobs
Allotey Jacobs, the suspended member of the National Democratic Congress (NDC), has said Vice President Dr. Mahamudu Bawumia is magical, therefore, he'll appreciate it when he's voted as the next President of Ghana.
The former Central Regional Chairman of the NDC speaking on Accra-based Peace FM said "I want to see Vice President Bawumia as the next President.
"It's a fact. There's a magic in him that he can use to help Ghana to move Ghana forward. Let's see what is in him!''
Already some NPP stalwarts are yearning for Dr. Bawumia to lead the NPP as the presidential candidate in the 2024 polls.
Prof. Aaron Michael Oquaye, the former Speaker of Parliament said Dr. Bawumia has been formidable in the NPP, government and keeps playing a crucial role in addressing the needs of the citizens.
Dr. Bawumia has been loyal to the NPP since he was chosen as the running mate in the run-up to the 2008 general elections.
"Vice-President Bawumia brought the pink sheet concept and the appreciation of pink sheets in Ghana's election results.
"He opened our eyes to the idea of pink sheets," he said on Okyeman TV.
Some groups within the NPP have started campaigning for Dr. Bawumia to lead the party in 2024 and the group has already been filing posters across the country.
But Dr. Bawumia said he has not given his consent to the groups within the NPP campaigning for him and his focus right now is to help president Nana Addo Dankwa Akufo-Addo to govern the country.
