The former Central Regional Chairman of the NDC speaking on Accra-based Peace FM said "I want to see Vice President Bawumia as the next President.

"It's a fact. There's a magic in him that he can use to help Ghana to move Ghana forward. Let's see what is in him!''

Already some NPP stalwarts are yearning for Dr. Bawumia to lead the NPP as the presidential candidate in the 2024 polls.

Prof. Aaron Michael Oquaye, the former Speaker of Parliament said Dr. Bawumia has been formidable in the NPP, government and keeps playing a crucial role in addressing the needs of the citizens.

Pulse Ghana

Dr. Bawumia has been loyal to the NPP since he was chosen as the running mate in the run-up to the 2008 general elections.

"Vice-President Bawumia brought the pink sheet concept and the appreciation of pink sheets in Ghana's election results.

"He opened our eyes to the idea of pink sheets," he said on Okyeman TV.

Some groups within the NPP have started campaigning for Dr. Bawumia to lead the party in 2024 and the group has already been filing posters across the country.