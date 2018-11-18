Pulse.com.gh logo
Go
This is the 'worst' NDC congress - Angry delegate declares

  • Published:
play

A delegate from the Sunyani East constituency in the Brong Ahafo Region has condemned the delay in the election of National Executives of the opposition party, concluding that the Congress is the worst ever.

The delegate, who gave his name only as Yusif, told Joy News’ Roland Walker, that although the voting process has been peaceful, it has dragged for too long.

Speaking in Twi, he said he has been in Accra for three straight days because of the elections, a situation he finds unpleasant.

He noted that even national elections do not take this long.

We have been in Accra for three days. Living in Accra too is difficult. Because of this election, we are sleeping out as if we are refugees. We don’t know what informed the organizers’ decision to make the election drag this long. This is the worst, he said in Twi.

More than 15 hours after voting begun in the 9th National Delegates Congress of the NDC, winners for the various National Executive positions are yet to be declared.

Organisers have blamed a large number of delegates, at least 9,000, for the slow process.

