He said he is ready to fix the mess of the current New Patriotic Party (NPP) administration when he returns.

While on tour in Dambai, the former president bemoaned the current hardship facing Ghanaians.

“There’s a lot of hardship in the system,” he said at a market in Dambai in the newly-created Oti Region.

“But by the grace of God, next year, 2020, is an election year. And I know that by the grace of God, Inshallah, the NDC is coming back into government.”

“We are coming back to fix every mess so that Ghanaians can have some peace of mind. We’ll fix every mess nicely and relieve you of your burden,” he said.

While visiting the Savannah Region last week, the former president made an astonishing claim that it was during his tenure that the ‘One Village One Dam’ (1V1D) initiative – that is being vigorously pursued by the current NPP government – originated.

Mr. Mahama claimed that the NDC government he led constructed 120 dugouts before it left office in 2016. However, he does not appear to indicate where some of the dams are located.

The former president then threw shades at President Akufo-Addo and his administration that the dams being constructed are inferior, suggesting the government is wasting taxpayers’ money.