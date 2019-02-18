He said they will make sure that those hoodlums are arrested and prosecuted.

Earlier today, a clash between NDC supporters at the party's office led to the death of one person and the injury of a few others.

A gunman identified by eyewitnesses as a member of vigilante group The Hawks, which is affiliated to the NDC, shot at a fellow party member during a regional executive meeting in Kumasi.

Nketia, who is popularly known General Mosquito, said on Asempa FM that, “we are not going to shield any criminal in the NDC. Anybody in connection with this crime whether a parrot or eagle or hawks, the law must take its course.”

The meeting was to address some misunderstanding between the regional chairman of the party Nana Kwasi and a key member Joseph Yamin. The confusion erupted after both men came along with their vigilante groups who started shoving each other.

It resulted in heated verbal exchanges and the member of The Hawks pulled a gun and shot the victim from the NDC task force, the eyewitnesses said.

The victim was rushed to the Komfo Anokye Teaching Hospital where he died.

Another victim shot by the same gunman has sustained injuries but still alive.