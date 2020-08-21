He said the NPP will widen the gap they won with in the 2016 elections.

We want to beat John Mahama by over 1.5 million vote. And in parliament we are seeking to get over 56% of the seat. As far as the comparison is concerned, we are looking at how far we have brought the country and where we need to go with the 4 more for Nana.”

“We didn’t make promises in vacuum. The promises were made because we were in tune with electorates to know what they want. The NPP respects the voter and we are not going to take them for granted. The NDC are very inconsistent so they’re not giving the voter an appetite to choose.”

The NPP won the 2016 elections by over million votes against John Mahama and the NDC.