We’ll get 50% of the votes for Dr. Bawumia in the Northern Region – Aliu Mahama

He highlighted key investments, including improvements in roads, health facilities, educational infrastructure, human resource development, rural electrification, and business growth as areas of progress.

“This time around we are looking at 50% of the votes in the north. Our projection is realistic because John Mahama had a lot of votes more than the NPP in the 2020 elections. Dr Bawumia’s message is about evidence-based development. In the history of Ghana, no government has ever constructed a road of 168 km in northern Ghana but the NPP government broke that record.”

“The vice president brought the World Bank project which we used for the construction of the road from Tamale to Yendi through to Zabzugu and Tatale. No government has ever done that,” he said.

In an interview with Asaase Radio, Mahama, who also chairs the Government Assurance Committee of Parliament, praised Dr Mahamudu Bawumia, the NPP's presidential candidate.

He commended Bawumia’s credibility and forward-thinking policies, believing they will play a crucial role in helping the party reach its target.