We’ll get 50% of the votes for Dr. Bawumia in the Northern Region – Aliu Mahama

Evans Annang

The New Patriotic Party (NPP) Member of Parliament for Yendi, Farouk Aliu Mahama, has stated that the NPP aims to secure 50% of the votes in the Northern Region in the upcoming December presidential and parliamentary elections.

Farouk Aliu Mahama
Farouk Aliu Mahama

Mahama indicated that this ambitious target reflects the significant developmental strides achieved in the region over the past seven and a half years under the NPP government.

He highlighted key investments, including improvements in roads, health facilities, educational infrastructure, human resource development, rural electrification, and business growth as areas of progress.

Dr Mahamudu Bawumia
Dr Mahamudu Bawumia

“This time around we are looking at 50% of the votes in the north. Our projection is realistic because John Mahama had a lot of votes more than the NPP in the 2020 elections. Dr Bawumia’s message is about evidence-based development. In the history of Ghana, no government has ever constructed a road of 168 km in northern Ghana but the NPP government broke that record.”

“The vice president brought the World Bank project which we used for the construction of the road from Tamale to Yendi through to Zabzugu and Tatale. No government has ever done that,” he said.

He commended Bawumia’s credibility and forward-thinking policies, believing they will play a crucial role in helping the party reach its target.

Farouk Aliu Mahama expressed confidence that these accomplishments and Bawumia’s strong credentials will bolster the NPP's efforts to achieve their goal of capturing half of the votes in the Northern Region.

Evans Annang

