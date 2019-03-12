He said they will prepare adequately for the National Democratic Congress (NDC) and its candidate, former President John Dramani Mahama.

Speaking at the launch of the party’s Upper East Regional Youth Wing of the NPP in Bolgatanga, Nana Boakye said: "We are not going to treat Mahama as a walkover, we are not going to relax, We are going to enter every single hole, we are going to cover every single space."

According to the National Youth Organizer, the NPP met “a messed up economy, we met a shuttered economy. Today, we are putting together the pieces, so please if your expectations have not been met, I am telling you, the trust you have reposed in us, the regional and national executives, we shall continue to fight for you.”

There has been suggestions from some key members of the NPP on how it will be easy for the party to retain power in 2020 with John Mahama as the NDC candidate.

Mr Boakye called on party supporters to rally round the party to ensure it stayed in power and addressed their challenges. “Whatever challenge you are going through now, does not mean election 2020 should elude us.”