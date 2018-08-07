Pulse.com.gh logo
We're chasing Charlotte Osei to cough embezzled state funds - EC staff


The EC staff, led by two members, Forson Ampofo and Godsway Dadjoe, want Martin Amidu and his team to charge her for causing financial loss to the state in a petition.

Amidu petitioned to prosecute Charlotte Osei play

Amidu petitioned to prosecute Charlotte Osei

Some staff of the Electoral Commission (EC) who vowed to pursue the procurement indictments on fired EC boss Charlotte Osei till she is prosecuted has revealed reasons behind their action.

They said this amid petitioning the Special Prosecutor, Martin Amidu to investigate Charlotte Osei.

The EC staff, led by two members, Forson Ampofo and Godsway Dadjoe, want Martin Amidu and his team to charge her for causing financial loss to the state in a petition.

The petition for the Special Prosecutor’s Office to institute criminal investigations included the contract given to Aerovote Limited to print pink sheets for the 2016 general elections; the request for a new EC head office building from the Mahama administration, which she went ahead to spend the taxpayer’s money to partition; her position at Ghana Re-Insurance; as well as a contract awarded to Superlock Technology Limited (STL).

Other issues in the petition included the contract to construct pre-fabricated offices for the commission, a contract to another company called Dreamoval, another one to Quazar Limited, which were all captured in the report of the Chief Justice’s five-member committee that recommended the dismissal of the chairperson of the EC.

The petitioners claimed "Mrs. Osei owns a private law firm – Prime Attorneys. The firm had a client called Aerovote Limited. When she was EC Chair, Mrs. Osei and her firm, Prime Attorneys, communicated with and gave information about how to bid for printing contract at the EC to Aerovote Limited, which was not even a registered contractor of the commission even before the processes for the bids were put together. Aerovote was eventually awarded the contract."

The petitioners, "Mrs. Osei, without recourse to the commission, and without seeking approval of the commissioners, requested a new office building for the commission. Even though the commission was never given any proper land documents transferring ownership or use of the building to the commission, Mrs. Osei instructed the spending of almost GH¢154,000,000 of the commission’s money in the internal partitioning of the building alone,” adding “to date, the ownership of the building has not been ascertained and the commission cannot move into the building. It is a clear case of causing financial loss to the state."

One of the petitioners, Forson Ampofo in an interview on Accra-based Kasapa FM said they're only seeking the interest of Ghana.

He added that they petitioned Martin Amidu to investigate Charlotte Osei to cough the money embezzled.

He said "We are not chasing Charlotte Osei for anything; we’re only chasing the State funds that seems to be locked up in the controversial deals she superintended on."

