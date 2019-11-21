The group based in Ho in the Volta Region has been pushing for the secession of the Volta Region, claiming that the region was an independent state before being made to join Ghana in a plebiscite.

The group is said to be stirring emotions in the region for the restoration of a so-called Western Togoland as a state.

Giving reasons for the desire to secede some months ago, the group argued that by the dictates of the 1956 plebiscite, the terms were no longer binding on the parties and that even certain portions of present Ghana were not considered during the referendum.

To this end, the group claims the time has come to separate Western Togoland from Ghana and make it stand as an independent state.

Independence-seeking Western Togoland

After several agitations, the group decided to actualise its intention and declare an independent State of Western Togoland today, May 9, 2019.

Meanwhile, five members of the group have been remanded on treason charges after being arraigned at the Ho District court on Wednesday, 20 November 2019.

They include Peter Godfriend Edem, Mkpe Tornyi Kudjo, Kofi Agbeko, Agbenyega Akudzia, and Ibrahim Tofa.

They are to reappear in court on 4 December 2019.

Western Togoland flag

The group also introduced its proposed currency, flag and the symbol of the Electoral Commission (EC).

However, the Deputy Minister of Defence, Major Derrick Oduro (Rtd) has said the state will deal with members of secessionist movement.

He said their action has the propensity of destabilising Ghana, hence they will be dealt with according to the law.

Derrick Oduro in an interview on Accra FM said: "If we do not take drastic and immediate steps against them within the laws, their actions will disturb Ghana's peace in the near future."