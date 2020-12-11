The Electoral Commission of Ghana declared President Nana Akufo Addo Addo as the winner of the December 7 election after polling 6,730,587 votes, representing 51.302% of the total votes cast, while his closest contender, NDC's John Dramani Mahama polled 6,213,182 of the votes, representing 47.359%.

Leaders of other countries across the world have been congratulating the president on the second term victory.

Paul Kagame took to his Twitter page to express hope for a “continued friendship between our two nations and collaboration towards the prosperity of our people.”

“Congratulations to my brother and friend President on your re-election. It is a testament to the trust the people of Ghana have placed in you. We look forward to continued friendship between our two nations and collaboration towards the prosperity of our people,” Kagame wrote on Twitter.

Meanwhile, a leading member of the New Patriotic Party, Gabby Asare Otchere-Darko has commended the National Democratic Congress for their astounding performance in the December 7 2020 election.

The NPP has lost most of its parliamentary seats including those it had snatched from the NDC in the 2016 election.

Gabby Asare Otchere-Darko took to his Facebook page to praise the opposition NDC, saying it “has every reason to be proud of what they have achieved in these elections”.

“When all is said and done, NDC has every reason to be proud of what they have achieved in these elections. You may not have flipped parliament and won the presidency but you’ve done very well,” wrote on Facebook.

The NDC has rejected the presidential result announced by the electoral commission which saw president Akufo Addo win a second term to govern the nation for another four years.

The party is also challenging some parliamentary seats that have been declared in favour of the incumbent NPP, claiming it has won forty out of the two hundred and seventy-five seats in the legislature.